Narrow boats filled the Standedge basin for a unique campaign ... to get more of them using Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

The 12 boats took the three-hour, four-mile trip through the Standedge Tunnel as part of a campaign to bring more narrowboats back to the 200-year-old Huddersfield Narrow Canal, organised by the Canal and River Trust and Huddersfield Canal Society.

On Wednesday they travelled three miles to Slaithwaite Fire Station, taking in 21 locks over six hours. The boaters then enjoyed a folk music night at the Swan Inn, Slaithwaite.

Yesterday (Thursday) they carried on to Milnsbridge, taking more than four hours to travel three miles, passing through 13 locks.

Today (Friday) the boats will move from Milnsbridge to the University of Huddersfield. travelling two miles, passing eight locks in more than three hours.

The boating festival and voyage ends tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Mirfield, passing 11 locks over six miles.

David Baldacchino, Canal and River Trust waterway manager said: “The cruise is a great way to get the message out to boaters across the country to come and visit this fantastic canal.

“It has some of the best scenery travelling through the Pennines and is home to the world famous Standedge Tunnel.

“We’re delighted to be working with Huddersfield Canal Society, without whom the canal wouldn’t be open as it is today.”

The two charities are working to attract more boats to the canal which was fully restored in 2001 and runs for 20 miles between Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, boosting tourism and the local economy.

The voyage started at the Portland Basin in Ashton-under-Lyne and visited Stalybridge, Mossley, Diggle before arriving in Marsden.

Alan Sopher, chair of the Huddersfield Canal Society added: “Since its reopening the Huddersfield Narrow Canal has already proved a memorable cruise for many.

“It’s also great for the local community to see so many colourful boats on their local canal. We hope that everyone enjoys the trip and comes back to visit again.”

The Huddersfield Narrow Canal has 74 locks and is the highest navigable waterway in Britain. It is also home to one of the seven wonders of the waterways ‘Standedge Tunnel’ which is Britain’s longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel in the country.