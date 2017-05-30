Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Christopher Schindler sank the £200m penalty to take Huddersfield into the Premier League he opened the door of opportunity for not only the club, but for this town as a whole.

The club has forced its way into the big time and if they get their plans right it will be a game-changer not just for next season but possibly forever.

If they do a Burnley or Bournemouth and manage to survive the testing first season it will ultimately bankroll the club for a long long time.

They need to plan right - and that planning starts now.

But it doesn’t just need to start at the home of Dean Hoyle, in the board room of John Smith’s stadium or down at their training complex.

It needs to be a town plan. Kirklees Council, small and large businesses, the university - everyone in this town needs to grasp this chance by the scruff of the neck and use it to really put this town on the map.

Huddersfield is a fantastic town - I’ve only been at the Examiner three months but I’ve been blown away by what I’ve seen.

It has a thriving economy, bustling shopping centres, a dedicated police force and not to mention the wonderful countryside surrounding it.

Our huge congratulations go to club on making this giant step - now we all need to roll up our sleeves and take the golden ticket they’ve given us to put this town in the Premier League too.