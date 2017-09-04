Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The concept of placing people from different wings of a segregated community together in a manufactured microcosm is nothing new.

Just four years ago Channel 4 went up the road to Bradford - a city infamous for its alleged lack of ethnic integration - to see if eight residents from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds could live together in harmony.

While it was panned for reinforcing racial stereotypes and cementing divisions Make Bradford British was a partial success on its own terms. Most of the participants - a mixture of white, Asian and black residents - got on. Some didn't but it was more a case of personalities clashing in a highly artificial setting than cultural differences.

White Kid, Brown Kid is framed in a more natural way. The 'action' takes place in the girls' natural settings: their homes, a local park and shopping centre rather than a house rented specifically for the programme.

(Image: Channel 4/Windfall Films)

There was nothing natural, however, about setting Siobhan up with Farhana but perhaps that was because the situation needed to be manufactured to show that it can work.

Ethnic segregation in Dewsbury is far from black and white; interracial cooperation in the town goes further than functional meetings in taxis and takeaways.

But division on racial lines exists in Dewsbury as the protagonists in White Kid, Brown Kid demonstrate. Whether it be real or perceived both Siobhan and Farhana's family express concerns about whether they will be accepted by the other camp. Both sides chat about what other members of their communities will say.

Not surprisingly Siobhan and Farhana get on; they both seem like reasonable, open-minded people and they have enough in common to stay friends. Likewise their respective parents make an effort to ensure the experiment works. There's an awkwardness that pervades the interactions between the girls and indeed the two families - but that's understandable given it's a contrived situation that they know will ultimately be watched by hundreds of thousands.

The film's epilogue informs us that Siobhan and Farhana are still friends. Better still Siobhan's dad Charlie and Farhana's dad Imran become buddies over a shared love of boxing. Your faith in humanity is bouyed.

But - and the show makes this clear - there are continual obstacles in the way of the girls' friendship. Farhana outstays her authorised two hours at The White Rose Centre with Siobhan because the devout Muslim teenager is enjoying herself, quite harmlessly. Imran receives a call from another member of his community concerned that Farhana is out with a white girl. Siobhan's mum Brigid says early in the programme: "It can only go so far. There are too many obstacles in the way." And Farhana's mum Nighat, who declines to have her face filmed for religious reasons, gets cold feet during filming as she's worried about gossip in the community.

One of the reasons why Siobhan and Farhana's friendship endures is because neither they nor their families want it to fail. If the experiment bombs it's going to be embarrassing. In a world without prejudice they would have no trouble staying friends but as we're a long way from that the artifice - and the fear of failure - is the glue that holds it together. Perhaps the film will help abate prejudices and reduce the need for such social adhesive.