A COMMUNITY rocked by a anti-terror raid has called for help to clean up their streets.

Armed terror police raided a house on Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, as part of a major operation which resulted in three arrests.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, both from Huddersfield, were detained under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act after raids in Crosland Moor and Sheffield and are still in custody.

A third man, aged 23, was arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender and has now been released pending further investigation.

But the terror raid is the latest high-profile incident in the area and the community has said action needs to be taken.

One mum, who has lived in Crosland Moor for the past 17 years, said the neighbourhood was going down hill fast.

“It’s definitely getting worse,” she said.

“All we’ve had lately is guns and the police.

“No one feels safe anymore, every bang we hear we automatically think it’s a gun.

“My car insurance has gone up over a thousand pounds this year – when I asked why I was told it was because of the postcode that I live in!

“It’s crazy, our kids should not be growing up around armed police.

“And I hate the fact it causes a divide in the community.

“People are narrow minded and think all Muslims are terrorists and then my poor neighbours feel the need to defend themselves and fear a backlash, it’s not on at all.”

Clr Mohammed Sarwar, who has represented the area since 1999, agreed.

“If you compare it to a few years back, it is getting worse,” he said.

“Crimes are increasing.

“The poverty is worse than other parts of Huddersfield, people are out of jobs.

“We need investment but the council doesn’t have any money because of the cuts from the government.

“Back in the 90s or further back, things were a lot better, and it’s getting worse day by day – not just in Crosland Moor but across the country.”

Clr Erin Hill, who lives in the ward and represents it for Kirklees Council, said: “Poverty is getting worse because it’s getting worse everywhere, and the areas with the worst deprivation haven’t improved.

“It’s an area that’s been starved of investment.

“But I’m still amazed every day by the strength and resilience of people in that area.

“Despite the difficulties we know there are, people still manage to hold it together.

“I know last night’s raid did cause alarm for people but I would ask people to remain calm and continue to stand together.”

It’s not the first time the neighbourhood at the foot of the Colne Valley has been the source of negative media coverage.

Terror raids were carried out at Walpole Road in September last year, leading to four arrests.

In the past few months Crosland Moor was under the spotlight for being the home of Yasser Yaqub, who was shot and killed by police marksmen at Ainley Top following a high speed chase.

In April last year, Mohammed Rizwan Awan from Crosland Moor was named as an ISIS supporting suicide bomber who killed 30 people in Iraq.

In February this year, residents of College Street complained they had heard a loud bang, possibly a gun shot.

In January Mohammed Ikram Rafiq of Wellfield Bank was jailed after being involved in a six-mile police chase that ended with him being run over by his own car.

In September last year, Manzoor Akhtar of Blackmoorfoot Road, was given a four year sentence for dealing heroin.

A month earlier, arrests were made after a gun was fired on Moor End Road.

And in 2012 Callum Edwards, of Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor, was locked up for his role behind the wheel in drive-by shooting in Sheepridge.

Numerous other stories of drugs offences and crimes of Crosland Moor based criminals have been featured by the Examiner.