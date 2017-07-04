Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen more than three quarters of the stone roof tiles on a barn next to Farnley Tyas CE First School.

The raid, carried out last Tuesday (June 27), was the second at the school in two years.

Head teacher Claire Minogue, who has been at the Butts Road school for five years, said: “The thieves have made a mess and left the shed without a roof though fortunately there’s nothing of value in it. There’s 60-80 tiles gone.

“We are having some building work done and we have had to cone off that area as well so it’s caused us a problem in terms of lack of space."

The head added: “When the thieves came the last time we found the tiles all neatly stacked up like they were ready to take them but had been disturbed, so we just put them back up.”

Jane Faulkner, secretary of Farnley Tyas Community Group, added: “They made quite a mess in the playground and as there are some tiles left on the roof, the school is worried that the thieves may come back for them.

“A lock is going to be placed on the bottom playground gate in the hope that this might deter them.

“Would all residents please be vigilant on an evening and if you see anything suspicious please call 999?”