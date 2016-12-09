Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fitting tribute, a poor facsimile or “more like Jeffrey Archer than Compo.”

That’s the spread of opinions from Examiner readers on the stone tribute to Last of the Summer Wine’s Compo, aka actor Bill Owen.

Seventeen years after the star’s death a huge stone slab bearing his image is being readied for a prime position in Holmfirth where the long-running series was filmed.

The vertical plinth, known as a ‘stele’, has a rugged look favoured by the star’s family. But there have been some comments that it misses the features of the cheeky scruff who became a television icon.

“Not much like him but we get the gist,” said Helena Maria MacKinnon.

Kia Eastburn and Angela Jeanne were united in their comments. “Doesn’t look like him at all!” said Angela, with Kia in agreement. “Don’t think it looks like him!” she said.

Graeme Howard was more cutting: “It’s not very good, is it?” while David Dowling suggested it was “a very poor facsimile.”

Perhaps the most intriguing verdict came via Sharon Clayton, who said: “I think it looks more like Jeffrey Archer than Compo.”

But Darrell Davis, from his home in America, commented: “It is a very fitting tribute to Compo.”