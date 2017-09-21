Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns are growing for a vulnerable woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Police have released an image of who they believe may be Cathryn Holdsworth, at Tesco, in Halifax Town Centre, at approximately 5.20pm on September 9.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Holdsworth, 72 from Illingworth, Halifax, was at Calderdale Royal Hospital on September 8.

Cathryn is described as 'vulnerable' and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

When she was last seen she was wearing distinctive pink earmuffs, a dark coloured coat, pink gloves and using her walking frame.

She is around 5ft 2in and of medium build.

She has very short speckled grey hair and dark glasses.

It is believed that she may have family in Cornwall, but also has links to Blackpool, Lancashire.

Cathryn may also have contacts across Calderdale, West Yorkshire and the UK.

Insp Toby Facey of Calderdale Police said; “We are growing increasingly concerned for Cathryn’s welfare. She has not be seen for around 10 days, which is very out of character.

"Cathryn lives with a number of health issues which make her more vulnerable and we are appealing to anyone who can assist us in locating her to come forward so we can make sure she is OK.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn should speak to police. I would also appeal directly to Cathryn to contact police to let us know that she is OK. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn since September 8, or who knows where she is now should contact police via 101, quoting 1520 of 19/09.