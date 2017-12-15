Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerns have been raised over a police investigation into a racially motivated attack in Batley.

Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, claims West Yorkshire Police are ‘stalling’ an investigation into victim Nikki Hurst’s alleged attack in Batley by three Asian males.

Mr Chowdhry said: “Nikki is frustrated that local police have not been communicating with her over the attack in a manner that satisfies her need for information.”

The attack happened near to the Mill Village Shopping Complex on Halloween, October 31 at 6.45am when three men approached her and launched verbal abuse, before pushing her and kicking her.

She fell to the ground, suffering a head wound and serious facial injuries.

Mr Chowdhry continued: “The incident has left Nikki shattered and she rarely leaves her home now, even less when unaccompanied. Nikki is exhibiting clear signs of post-traumatic stress disorder yet thus far neither police nor Kirklees council have offered any counselling services, despite her requests.”

Mr Chowdhry has also shared his concerns in an email to local MPs.

But Kirklees CID maintain they have been conducting enquiries into this incident since it was reported.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson from Kirklees CID said: “Detectives from Kirklees CID have been carrying out an extensive investigation into this racially aggravated assault last month.

“At this time we have exhausted all obvious lines of enquiry and I would urge, anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Staff from Kirklees CID will continue to support the victim throughout the investigation and will continue to seek out the persons responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170506171.

Information can also to passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.