An elderly woman was preyed upon by a callous burglar who asked her to make him a cup of tea – before stealing cash.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman in a wheelchair, was approached by the man at her flat at Shaw Cross, Dewsbury , on Monday. He was carrying out official checks in the building.

The woman let him in and he asked her to make him a cup of tea, and while she was distracted he stole her purse and £110 cash.

When the woman came back she asked for his ID and he told her he would get it from the car – but never returned.

Police have described the burglary, which happened around 2.45pm on Monday, as “sickening” and a “despicable act.”

PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was despicable act against a particularly vulnerable member of our community.

“It is likely that the suspect intentionally targeted her due to her circumstances and it is important that he is quickly brought to justice.

“It has left the victim understandably upset by the ordeal, which is especially sickening in the lead up to Christmas.

“The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, around 5ft 7in tall, with short brown hair.

“He was wearing grey trousers, a grey or green top and industrial leather gloves. I would call on anyone who has seen this man operating in the local area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact us.

“If you can assist the investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”