A leading Tory councillor has stepped forward to challenge Labour’s Barry Sheerman in Huddersfield at the General Election.

Clr Scott Benton, leader of the Conservative group on Calderdale Council, has been chosen as the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate.

Clr Benton hit the headlines in 2015 when he urged his council to make every school fly the Union flag and sing God Save The Queen in school assemblies. A former teacher, he attended the University of Nottingham where he received a MA in Theology.

Clr Benton, who represents Brighouse, is also a parliamentary assistant for Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

He said: “Many local people feel forgotten by the Labour politicians who have represented this town for so long.

“I am an experienced campaigner who has a track record as a councillor of working with the community to get things done.

“I will provide a fresh and energetic approach to the challenges that Huddersfield faces and as a local man will be on hand all year round to help people with their issues and concerns.

“As your MP I will work tirelessly to safeguard the local health services, including A&E access, which we all rely upon as a community.

“I will also prioritise working in partnership with our local businesses to facilitate more jobs, investment and regeneration across Huddersfield.

“I will provide a strong voice for this community in Parliament and will put the interests of local people first.”