The councillor at the heart of the Ratesgate scandal and the coup against the party leader has quit the Labour party.

Clr Jean Calvert, who has been suspended by Labour since June 2016, has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

Clr Calvert, a member of the council for 25 years in the Deighton and Ashbrow wards, said the 15 months she had endured in limbo waiting for the national Labour Party to decide her fate had led her to make the first move.

She found herself suspended after the Examiner revealed her repeated problems with paying her council tax.

Between 2010/11 and 2015/16 she received a total of eight reminder letters from Kirklees Council and five court summons for non-payment of council tax.

Over the years she has got into arrears of as much as £934 but has always paid the money back before any court action.

In 2014 she was accused of two counts of breaking Section 106 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 after voting on council tax matters while in arrears on her own account.

But a judge at Bradford Magistrates’ Court found her not guilty on the basis she did not realise she was breaking the law.

She and Clr Amanda Pinnock were suspended by the national Labour Party on June 8, 2016 for “bringing the party into disrepute” after their unrepentant outbursts at the Examiner.

Clr Calvert, who served as Mayor of Kirklees and was deputy leader for a time, claimed the Examiner had got it wrong and demanded an apology while Clr Pinnock accused us of being racist.

Clr Pinnock was finally reinstated last June but Clr Calvert has still not been dealt with.

Clr Calvert said: “It is absolutely ridiculous. I have had no contact from the regional office since November 2016.”

Clr Calvert, who will remain as an independent councillor in the Ashbrow ward until her term of office ends next May, used her resignation statement to attack her former colleagues and leaders.

“I am fed up of the Labour Party playing games,” she said.

“There is much uneasiness within the Kirklees Labour Group at the moment and the leadership should be brought to task over claims of bullying and racist comments.

“I thought socialism was about equality and fairness not about who knows who or whether you’re middle class or not.

“How on earth can you, on one hand, supposedly represent the most vulnerable when as a group you are not tolerant enough to understand each other’s problems and use those problems to bring someone to the depths of despair?”

Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, said he had “no clue” what Clr Calvert’s bullying and racism claims were about.

Referring to her years of problems paying her council tax bills and her comments about her problems, he said: “We did as much as we could to help.

“The party helped her through her court case – we supported her through that.

“I chose her as my deputy and showed confidence in her even though she’d tried to depose me as leader.”

Clr Sheard agreed the party had failed her by leaving her in limbo so long.

“The party’s been atrocious at dealing with this,” he said. “But that’s totally out of our hands.

“I think it should have been sorted much earlier.”

Clr Calvert said she has worked hard for her community throughout her 25 years on the council.

She chaired the regeneration board DBI Ltd from 1997 to its end in 2016, which is credited with redeveloping the Brackenhall estate, leaving a £140,000 surplus for a new community group, Ashbrow Partnering Together.

She was Mayor of Kirklees in 2007/08 and raised £52,000 for her charity The Forget Me Not Trust, which helped to pay for the acquisition of the land where the children’s hospice now stands. This was the largest amount any mayor had raised at that time.

Clr Calvert said: “I have had personal issues over the last few years but I have never let down the community I represent.

“I will continue to serve the community until my term of office ends in May 2018.”

Clr Calvert is the second female Labour councillor to have quit the party this year, following Clr Amanda Stubley.

Clr Stubley was subsequently expelled from the council after not attending any meetings for six months.

A by-election to fill her Batley East seat will take place next month.