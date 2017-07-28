Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug who carried out a series of terrifying carjacking robberies and didn’t bother turning up to court has been arrested.

Waqas Hussain wasn’t in court when a jury convicted him of five counts of robbery and possessing a firearm last week.

The horrific incidents involved innocent motorists - including a mother and baby - being threatened with weapons before their cars were stolen.

The judge jailed Hussain for 12 years in his absence at Bradford Crown Court. Now police have arrested the 20-year-old in Heckmondwike and he will now serve out his sentence.

Hussain, from Girlington in Bradford, partook in a series of robberies, one of which involved a man in his forties being dragged from his VW Polo and tasered by men with weapons.

The terrifying carjacking happened on St Matthew’s Grove in Wilsden, Bradford, last October.

Another incident happened on Halifax Road in Bradford when a lone female with a baby was threatened with a firearm before her VW Polo was taken. The Polo was later recovered. In another horrific robbery, a man in his forties was struck with a pickaxe and dragged from his VW Golf.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted and given six-and-a-half years at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Hussain was arrested from an address in Heckmondwike last night.

Det Insp Ian Bryar, of Bradford District CID, said: “These were very serious offences in which Hussain and others used violence to steal desirable cars from vulnerable victims.

“Our enquiries into these incidents and other similar matters are continuing to identify the others who took part in these terrifying robberies.”