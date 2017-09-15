Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of first-time offenders being convicted has fallen by two-thirds in 10 years in Kirklees.

There were 945 people who received their first conviction in the year to September 2016, the lowest number in at least 11 years, with numbers falling by 67% from 2,897 in the year to September 2006.

The offences committed by first time offenders may be getting more serious, as the proportion that received immediate custody for their first offence has tripled in Kirklees from 1.7% in 2006 to 6.2% in 2016, while the proportion receiving cautions has dropped from 71.9% to 31.4%, following the national trend.

Across England and Wales, there were 137,106 people who received their first conviction in the year to September 2016, the lowest number at least 11 years, with numbers falling by 58% from 328,301 in the year to September 2006.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Justice following a Freedom of Information request, count the first occasion on which offenders received a caution or conviction for offences committed in England and Wales recorded on the Police National Computer by an English or Welsh police force.

Offences resulting in Penalty Notices for Disorder are not counted as first offences.