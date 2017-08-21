Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has jailed a woman burglar for six years after hearing she stole from a pensioner trying to help her.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 48-year-old June Langley had a long record of dishonesty offences including previous convictions where she callously targeted householders because of their vulnerability and age.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, told the court on June 26 this year she knocked on the door of a 78-year-old man in Heckmondwike asking for his help.

She told him she had been walking a long time and her feet hurt. He could see her feet were bleeding and invited her in to his home where he had been watching Wimbledon.

While she sat down in the living room he got plasters which she put on herself. While she was there a girl called from his milkman to get payment and she was suspicious about Langley.

She went outside and told the milkman who also went into the house to check if everything was okay but left when the pensioner said it was all right.

Mr Nicholson said they watched from outside as Langley did leave a short time later and even gave them a wave as she went past.

Only minutes later the pensioner also came out saying Langley had stolen his wallet which contained £30 in cash and his bank cards. He believed it had happened when she asked for a drink and he had left her to get a glass from the kitchen which she had washed before she left.

Attempts had been subsequently made by someone to use the cards on more than one occasion.

Holly Betke, representing Langley, said she had spent a great deal of time in custody because of her record for theft and burglary and had only been out three weeks when she committed the offence.

She had taken cocaine that day but had genuinely sought help for her feet and was very remorseful that she had fallen into her old ways.

Langley, of Fairfield Villa, Dewsbury Moor, admitted burglary.

Jailing her Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: “You preyed on an elderly man, indeed targeted him deliberately because he was elderly. He showed you kindness and this is how you repaid him.”

He said Langley had a bad record for dishonesty including domestic burglaries and theft and had probably washed the glass to prevent her DNA being found. The judge said that severe sentences would be imposed for such crimes.

He added: “The public have to know they are being considered first and foremost.”