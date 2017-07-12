The video will start in 8 Cancel

These classic cars are some of the coolest in Huddersfield.

They were among dozens of ‘retro’ cars which gathered outside Shak’s Specialist Cars on Northgate at the weekend.

One of the biggest head turners was Nick Lawton’s 45-year-old Mercedes 2.8 coupe which has the original yellow paintwork - including a few dents and scratches which he likes to call “patina”.

Nick, who lives in Huddersfield, says the Merc gets a lot of attention wherever he goes.

“Kids, older people, everybody loves it,” he said. “It is just cool.”

It is also very rare as there are thought to be only two on the road in the UK.

The Mercedes is a two-door pillarless coupe and dates back to 1972.

“The number of people I have had trying to buy it off me is unbelievable. I wouldn’t sell it.”

Nick says the Mercedes has had seven owners in 45 years and he has a huge pile of MoTs and receipts to prove it.

“It drives better than a lot of new cars - it’s brilliant,” he added.

Car enthusiast Ian Hodgson - known as ‘Yammy’ due to his love of Yamaha motorbikes - is equally as fond of his 1981 Mini which he discovered unloved and unused in a garage where it had been sitting for seven years.

It took him a long time to get it moving but now it looks mint.

“I use it all through the summer and go to car shows. It is surprisingly roomy. My mate is 6ft 5 and sits in the front easily.”

Ian, from Denby Dale, was among members of The Northern Retro group which organises monthly rallies at different locations.

He said: “Northern Retro group brings people together and is a nice little hobby if you like to look at other people’s cars. A lot of people are getting into the retro scene.”

Marsden resident Julian Longshaw was showing off his Ford Fiesta Mk1 XR2 which was one of only 25 models fitted with a factory turbo which took the power to 105bhp.

It is believed that he has the only one still on the road.

Julian, 39, was re-living his youth as he had owned an XR2 when he was 18.

“I don’t think any of us have ever left our youth,” he joked.

Members of The Northern Retro are currently planning a big show which is taking place at Crosland Moor Airfield on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

Nick Lawton, who created The Northern Retro with Matt Heap, said a large show area would be showcasing retro cars, trucks, buses, motorbikes and cycles.

There will be a licensed bar, food, entertainment for children, traders, retro market stalls and a marquee with resident DJ Mark H (Flipped Out)

The event is billed as the largest retro show in Yorkshire. Details at www.thenorthernretro.com