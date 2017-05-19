Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady has been released by a coroner as a legal stand-off commences over what to do with his remains.

It is thought the 79-year-old child killer’s body has been kept under police guard since he died on Monday evening at Ashworth high security prison in Merseyside.

A spokesperson for Sefton Coroner’s Office told the media on Thursday that Brady’s body has now been released and is the property of his solicitor and executor.

But a reconvened inquest into his death heard on Wednesday that no funeral directors were willing to take the body.

It comes after solicitor Mr Robin Makin said there was “no likelihood” his ashes would be scattered on the moors above the Holme Valley, where Brady and Myra Hindley disposed of four of the five children they ruthlessly murdered in the early 1960s.

They were Pauline Reade, John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey and Keith Bennett, whose body has never been found.

At an inquest hearing on Tuesday, coroner Christopher Sumner said: “I wanted to have assurance that when he is cremated his ashes will not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor. I think it would be offensive.”