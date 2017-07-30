Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coronation Street fans queued outside a new baby store in Dewsbury on Sunday to get up close with one of the soap’s leading stars.

Actress Cath Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price, was in town to open the new Kiddies Kingdom store at Savile Mills in Mill Street East.

Telly fans lined up outside to grab a selfie or an autograph from the star, who is currently at the centre of a dramatic storyline.

Cath’s character Eva has been cheated on by her fiancé Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward) with her best friend and bridesmaid Maria Connor.

Eva has launched a revenge plan after seeing illicit text messages.

In real life Cath, who has a two-year-old son with personal trainer husband Tom, was in Dewsbury to officially open the massive new 9,000 sq ft Kiddies Kingdom showroom.

The store is already big online and the new store will offer a personal service to parents seeking baby and nursery products. A personal shopper consultation will be offered to every shopper.