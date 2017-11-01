Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People upset at plans to hike burial and cremation fees are being called to give evidence to Kirklees Council.

Anger flared at a council meeting in September when new charges were proposed.

Much of the outrage was directed at councillors’ plans to bring in additional new “out of hours” fees for burials and cremations.

More than two dozen people from Muslim communities accused the council of religious discrimination after they revealed it would cost an extra £477 to have a service in the evening or at the weekend.

Muslims, and some other faiths, require their dead to be buried within 24 hours, meaning they cannot be scheduled at cheaper times.

But council chiefs have said bereavement services are running at a loss and it they have no choice but to hugely increase the price of some services.

Kirklees officials have said they want to boost the price of a single burial by 85% between next year and 2022 – a stunning £698 rise from £826 to £1,524.

The majority of fees will be increasing dramatically, by 50% or more, although the current charges for burying children are set to be stopped completely.

A range of new additional fees proposed include: £99 premium for Friday afternoon burials, £91 to extend service times beyond 45 minutes, £183 for going over your booked service time, £198 for a grave test dig to confirm the depth and £550 for non-Kirklees residents that want to be buried in Kirklees.

The council also wants to charge more for burying people together whereas up to now there has been a flat fee for graves whether they were for one or four people.

A six week period of consultation on the proposed changes to charges has now begun.

The council said it was interested to hear ideas about how the Bereavement Service could cover its own costs in other ways.

Clr Graham Turner, joint cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Like all councils, Kirklees is facing significant financial challenges and is looking at services where the cost of delivery is higher than the amount we charge.

“The burial services currently operate at a loss and we need to ensure the costs are covered.

“Our current proposals take us to a full cost recovery model in five years, including any equipment and future maintenance costs.

“We would like people’s views on that proposal, or their suggestions as to how we can reduce the running costs so charges can stay low.”

The council has produced a chart showing that all of its neighbouring authorities already have out-of-hours surcharges.

But the chart also reveals Calderdale, Bradford, Barnsley and Oldham already do adult burials at a lower cost than Kirklees.

Clr Musarrat Khan, joint cabinet member for corporate services added: “Our webpage details the costs for neighbouring councils to allow people to make an informed decision on the right level of cost.

“Where groups are affected, we would like them to discuss that with us.”

Bereavement Services provide around 3,000 cremations, 500 full burials and 130 burials of ashes each year.

Cremations cover their own costs and so are not subsidised from other funds, however burial services currently lose money.

Of the 500 burials each year, 15% are performed out of standard hours, and 25% are child burials – including pre-term babies.

Kirklees Council maintains 14 cemeteries across the district, seven of them now closed to new burials.

The consultation will run until Friday, December 8. A selection of people who have made suggestions will be invited to a meeting to discuss their ideas further.

Email bereavement.engagement@kirklees.gov.uk to take part.

Information: www.kirklees.gov.uk/bereavementengagement