There could be some hope for bus drivers and residents struggling with Huddersfield Town’s match day traffic chaos in Rawthorpe.

Complaints have been growing about parking by Town fans on the streets in the estates above the stadium.

Bradley Mills Road, Holays and Rawthorpe Lane are three of the worst areas where parking on both sides of the road leaves it too narrow for cars to pass in both directions.

The selfish parking, which normally begins three or four hours before kick-off, leads to long gauntlets of cars that have caused a number of stand-offs between motorists.

On Saturday, the Examiner witnessed an angry confrontation between a bus driver and taxi driver and other motorists, after the bus became stuck between queues of cars with no-one willing to move.

The unfortunate bus driver found himself being verbally abused despite being unable to avoid the situation.

Kirklees Council has previously told the Examiner that it is not practical to extend the permit parking zones that some homes on Nether Hall Avenue and Brownroyd Avenue benefit from as the issue is a short term problem affecting a very small part of the week.

But following Saturday’s angry scenes, it has been highlighted that in some areas, permit parking is activated on match days only.

Barnet Council operates a controlled parking zone when top rugby union club Saracens are playing home games.

It is in force from 1pm to 6pm when the Premiership team are due to play at Copthall Stadium in residential Hendon in north west London.

Householders are given permits that are valid solely for the few hours around the fixture.

The Examiner asked Kirklees if this type of permit had been considered for Rawthorpe.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council is keeping under review the traffic flow and parking situation around the John Smith’s Stadium when Huddersfield Town are at home.

“This will include reviewing whether match day only parking restrictions are feasible.

“However no decisions have been made at this stage.”