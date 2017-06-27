Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The spa pool at Huddersfield Leisure Centre was closed because it was poorly sited, it’s been claimed.

The jacuzzi pool has been closed to the public since late last year - despite it only opening in 2015.

Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), the charitable trust that manages the leisure centre, have refused to elaborate on the reasoning behind its closure.

A source close to KAL said: “It isn’t a bad reason. It was just a case of bad placement. They put it in an area where it couldn’t be opened if the slides are (open).

“Plus, the whole cleaning process that needs to be done weekly takes about three days. So this meant the pool was hardly open.

“Even when it was open hardly anyone used it as it’s in the splash park.”

The source added that the spa pool was not closed due to it being dirty or unhygienic.

When asked if it was closed due to its allegedly dangerous placement under the Sidewinder slide in the popular splash park, KAL repeatedly refused to comment .

The trust was also asked if the pool closed due to the amount of time it takes to clean.

A spokesperson for KAL said: “KAL can confirm all cleaning of the spa pool is completed in line with industry guidance and have no further comment to currently make regarding the closure of the spa pool.”

The leisure centre, said to cost around £36m, opened in May 2015, meaning the pool was in use for less than two years.

Commenting on Facebook, Richard Harrison said: “Don’t be fooled, KAL, just like [Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing], is an ‘arms length’ body of Kirklees Council.

“This facility was built at huge expense that they seem to be quite happy to write off after less than two years.

“Another example of them pouring OUR money down the drain (remember the stained fountain in St George’s Square?) with little concern and then bleating how tough their job is because they have no money. Time for these people to be shown the door.”

Reader Mark Donnelly questioned: “If it’s in an inappropriate place, then can’t they just put it elsewhere if possible?

“Also, really bad designing on such a new structure, you’d have thought they’d have realised at the planning stage.”

It’s not the first time the high-cost leisure centre has had a problem with one of its pools. Last year, the 25-metre competition pool was closed due to a repetitive algae problem.