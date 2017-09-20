The video will start in 8 Cancel

Are you calm under pressure? Can you handle tough phone calls?

West Yorkshire Police are taking on full and part time contact centre staff who will take calls from members of the public including 999 calls.

Based at West Yorkshire Police HQ in Wakefield, staff will take calls and log information relating to crimes and incidents.

The job advert says: “You will answer calls for service including 999 calls, carry out telephone assessments and accurately record and communicate information to provide the caller with either an appropriate police response or a referral to an appropriate partner agency.”

Staff who can cover ‘peak tea time’ hours are needed.

The service runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the force is looking for people who are able to work a full rotating shift pattern as required, and to be flexible to suit the requirements of the department.

The salary is £17,943 - £19,122 pro rata, with enhancements for shifts and weekends.

West Yorkshire Police are hosting an open day on Saturday where more information about the role is available. 100 places are available - emailccc.recruitment@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk to book.