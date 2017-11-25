Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of Kirklees Council has criticised the lack of support for the borough in the chancellor’s Budget.

Clr David Sheard says the council’s biggest problems have not been eased by Philip Hammond’s autumn statement.

He said: “I am struck more by what is not in the budget than what is included.

“In Kirklees and nationally the biggest pressures are in looking after our most vulnerable people. The crisis in adult social care and the funding of children’s services cannot be ignored.

“While the chancellor made funding promises for the NHS which falls short of meeting the overall funding gap, it does not tackle the fundamental issue of care at a community level. The two have to go hand in hand, but the investment does not do that."

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Clr Sheard added: “I am also not clear on his promises around devolution. It seems that some areas have been given money as part of the budget, but Yorkshire again is absent from these promises.

“We welcome investment in TransPennine rail, but I am not clear what the investment the chancellor is talking about amounts to.

“I would prefer a commitment to electrification and a timescale for that to be completed.

“The money for connectivity on the line needs some explanation. This line is vital to our local economy.

“All this is against the backdrop of the recently well publicised reports that Kirklees, in the past year, has become the seventh lowest funded local authority per person in England, dropping a place from previous years.”

(Image: PA Wire)

The chancellor’s budget last Wednesday has been dubbed as one of the "gloomiest" in memory.

He was accused of trying to mask poor economic performance with a stamp duty cut for first time buyers.