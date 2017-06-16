Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans for 200 homes have been slated by councillors but a Government planning inspector will have the final say.

Over 3,000 people signed a petition against plans for the homes on a plot off White Lee Road on the border of Heckmondwike and Batley.

The scheme will be the subject of a public inquiry between October 10-13 after the developer appealed against the council’s delay in making a decision on the plan.

Yesterday members of the strategic planning committee backed an officer’s recommendation to reject the plans because the site is allocated as Urban Green Space which should not be developed.

The land plays a role as a “green wedge” separating Heckmondwike and Healey, says the council. Clr Paul Kane called it “urban sprawl at its very worst.”