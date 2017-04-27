Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors who don’t pay their council tax can have the money docked from their wages.

Despite the huge Ratesgate scandal last year, councillors are still not paying their bills on time.

The Examiner revealed this week that four Kirklees councillors are in arrears with their bills.

Following our investigation in 2016 that revealed 14 councillors had been issued reminders after getting behind with their payments, it is thought that party leaders told their members to set up direct debits to pay their council tax.

Five of the 14 were issued summons when their debts got up to several hundred pounds, including Clr Jean Calvert, Clr Amanda Pinnock, Clr Mohammed Sarwar, Clr Amanda Stubley and a fifth, whose identity was never revealed.

Ten months on from the uproar, it has been revealed two councillors received warning letters as recently as last month.

In the most recent case, a councillor was issued with a reminder on March 23.

The account was in arrears by no more than two months and the councillor paid up in full.

Last November a reminder was issued to another member which was ignored and so escalated to a court summons on December 12 with a legal order granted to recover the money on January 18.

At full council on Wednesday night many councillors were dismayed to hear their colleagues were still not paying up.

Clr Michael Watson asked: “Is there a mechanism where councillors who are in arrears can have that deducted from their allowance?”

Clr Hilary Richards, chair of the corporate governance and audit committee, responded: “There have been in the past, members who had their allowance deducted, and it is quite legitimate to do so.

“But it has to go through the summons and court process first.”

Two councillors, Jean Calvert and Amanda Pinnock, are still believed to be suspended by the Labour Party following their behaviour after the Examiner reported they were in arrears last year.

Clr Pinnock accused the Examiner of being racist for exposing her, while Clr Calvert claimed the Examiner had misrepresented her comments.

Both were suspended in early June last year and told they would face an investigation by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

They are allowed to continue basic work as councillors but their suspension means they cannot earn extra money by taking on special responsibilities.

The Labour Party’s regional spokesman has repeatedly been asked for an update on their status but none has been provided.

But it is thought, almost 11 months on from the double suspension, that both are still waiting to hear their fate.

And with a General Election campaign keeping the NEC busy it is likely they will be suspended for more than a year.