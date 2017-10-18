Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councils could charge utility companies by the hour for roadworks which cause significant disruption.

And if the new plans get the go-ahead it could net councils up to £2,500 for each day the highway is occupied by the works.

The government wants to give councils to power to charge water, gas, electricity and telecommunications companies lane rental in a bid to avoid roadworks being carried out on busy routes and at peak travel times.

Currently, most local authorities, including Kirklees and Calderdale, use permit schemes to monitor roadworks.

Nationally, the 2.5 million roadworks currently carried out each year cost the economy £4 billion because people are unable to get to work on time or deliveries are delayed, resulting in higher costs for business.

It’s been welcomed by Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, who said: “We strongly support these proposals which would give local authorities the powers to make sure the disruption to our roads is kept to a minimum.

“Unfortunately some roadworks are unavoidable as they’re vital to maintaining the network, whether that’s the highway or the utility services, such as the gas and water pipes and electricity cabling which run underneath.

“With careful planning and co-ordination however, the impact on road users can be significantly reduced, easing congestion and keeping traffic moving.

“We would also expect to see an improvement in air quality too, since there would be a reduction in standing traffic.”

The Department for Transport is consulting on a series of options to minimise the disruption of works for road users and businesses, and to make schemes more efficient for utility companies too.

The government’s consultation will close on October 28 and if approved, the changes could be introduced by 2019.