Kirklees Council’s plan to axe some free transport for pupils who live more than three miles from their school may be unlawful.

Contact, the UK charity for families with disabled children, is concerned that local families haven’t been given adequate time to respond to the authority’s consultation exercise, which ends on Sunday (Oct 22).

And it has warned the council that failing to give parents sufficient time to respond to its proposals may be breaking the law.

Kirklees Council says it is proposing to “usually” provide free home-to-school travel arrangements “only where the law says we must.”

That means it would fund free travel arrangements for children of compulsory school age who are permanently residing within the borough and attending what the council defines as their nearest suitable school. Those who have chosen to attend schools further away are most likely to lose their passes.

The move has been condemned by headteachers, parents and councillors who say it will adversely affect many families, particularly those on low incomes.

Research carried out as part of Contact’s school transport inquiry has shown that councils up and down the country are making changes to local transport policies, often due to pressure on local budgets.

A spokeswoman said: “Shockingly, some of these changes and consultations do not comply with the law.

“We are aware of local parent groups who have successfully challenged potentially unlawful policies when they have been put out for consultation. For example, if parents are not made aware of changes, don’t have enough time to respond to a consultation, or if responses are limited to an online questionnaire.”

The council has been accused a lack of transparency over the plan, which critics say is deliberately low-key, has been rushed through and poorly communicated.

The timing of the consultation exercise left schools scrabbling to inform parents at short notice. A formal letter advising headteachers of drop-in sessions on September 26 was sent out on September 22 - a Friday - giving people less than four days to act.

Amanda Batten , CEO of Contact, said changes to school transport for disabled children can have “far-reaching and devastating consequences for families” who already face significant challenges in their daily lives. Families who helped with our Inquiry into school transport for disabled children highlighted this, including additional stress and worry for parents, behaviour changes and loss of independence for children and young people and parents having to give up work resulting in a loss of income and financial hardship.

As a result of Contact’s inquiry findings the Education Secretary, Justine Greening, announced plans to review school transport statutory guidance to make sure all local authorities are providing school transport for eligible children with special educational needs.

There is further information on the Contact website on how to challenge local transport policies and consultation: https://contact.org.uk/advice-and-support/education-health-social-care/education/challenging-school-transport-policies/

The Kirklees survey can be found here: https:// www.snapsurveys.com/wh/siam/surveylanding/interviewer.asp or here: www.kirklees.gov.uk/SupportTransportDisability