Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spain is the country where Brits are most likely to get arrested.

Figures from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office show consular staff have already provided support to 282 British nationals who have been detained in Spain in 2017, up to May 9.

This compares to 240 arrested British nationals given support in the USA, 118 in the United Arab Emirates, 65 in Thailand and 54 in France, the top five locations for arrests.

In Alicante, consular support has been offered 99 times to detained Brits so far in 2017, with 48 cases in Tenerife and 47 in Malaga.

Dubai was the top place for consular support in the UAE, while Paris saw 40 cases, Bangkok, 65, with 55 cases in Miami and 45 in Los Angeles, according to figures released by website WhatDoTheyKnow, following a Freedom of Information request.

The numbers of arrests may be on the rise. Consular support was offered to detained British nationals on 1,379 occasions in Spain in 2016, a 48% rise compared to the 929 cases in 2015. Cases in Tenerife more than doubled from 89 in 2015 to 193 in 2016, while arrests in Alicante were up 70% from 206 to 350.