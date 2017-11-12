Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple had a lucky escape when their car crashed off the M62 and came within a few feet of careering down a banking towards the Elland bypass.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the crash which happened on the motorway between junctions 24 and 25 on the eastbound carriageway on Saturday at around 7.15pm.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car, an Audi A4, went through the barrier at the side of the hard shoulder but stopped short of going through a railing and over the edge of the banking.

The spokesman said a man in the car managed to get himself out of the car.

A woman suffered slight injuries and was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher. The couple in the car were thought to be in their 20s. The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.