A couple in their mid-70s who were trapped in their car were rescued by fire crews today, Saturday 20th, following an incident in Brighouse.

The couple were travelling in a red VW Golf when they were hit by the driver of a black Suzuki Swift at a set of traffic lights on Huddersfield Road.

Odsal and Cleckheaton fire crews attended the scene at 11.36am.

Watch Commander Rodger Binns of Cleckheaton Fire Station said: “We helped the ambulance service by extracting the husband and wife from their car.

“They were then taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment to minor injuries. The police attended the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision can contact the police on 101. West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.