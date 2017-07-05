Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who met in the tea bar at Woolworths are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Pat and Geoff Purves, of Almondbury, will mark their platinum wedding with a family party on Saturday (July 8) organised by their son Paul and daughter-in-law Annette. The couple also have a granddaughter, Victoria.

Geoff, 94, was born at Fitzwilliam Street and during the Second World War took part in the Normandy Landings. He served with the Royal Armoured Corps and drove the cook’s wagon onto Sword beach in the early hours of D-Day+1 while under enemy fire. He ended the war as a corporal and colonel’s driver.

Pat, 91, was born in Wiltshire and grew up on an army camp in Salisbury as her father was in the forces. They moved to Huddersfield when she was 14 when her father was transferred to the area.

The couple, who met at the top floor tea bar at Woolworths on New Street while Geoff was on leave, were married at St Joseph’s RC Church at Aspley.

Pat worked woollen and worsted manufacturer Shaw Brothers, of Larchfield Mills on Firth Street before raising Paul and looking after the family home. The couple lived at Church Street, Moldgreen, before moving to their current address.

In a varied career, Geoff worked as a bus drivers for Lepton-based County Motors and later at Kaye & Co iron foundry at Moorbottom, Crosland Moor. He was also a special constable before working as a chimney sweep up until retirement.