Couples getting married at a wedding venue can now dance into the night without any worry they are breaking the rules.

Asian wedding spot, The Grand Banqueting Suite at Ravensthorpe, had been banned from opening after 4pm.

But the Examiner revealed last month that owner Ashiq Hussain had been flouting the condition set by Kirklees Council in 2015.

He had avoided enforcement action thanks to a weakness in planning law that made it unlikely the council would succeed.

Mr Hussain has now been given the green light to open until 11pm, seven days a week – but with a host of new conditions.

Councillors on the Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee supported his bid to offer 81 more parking spaces at a new site further up Huddersfield Road, to ease the traffic problems around the site.

Fully trained marshalls will be on site to direct guests to the correct car park.

Mr Hussain has agreed to lodge a deposit with the council from which he can be fined if any rules are broken.

The wedding venue bosses say they will ban firework displays after 8pm, with any breaches costing a £1,000 fine.

The money will be given to local community charities.

The owners have also agreed to serve the wedding breakfast between 4pm and 7pm to try and make sure traffic movements during rush hours are almost non-existent.