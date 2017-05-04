Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stood in the doorway of his block of flats and exposed himself to a mother passing by with her baby has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Jamie Crawford, 27, later approached the same shocked woman and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

He pleaded guilty to offences of exposure and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the incident happened at the small block of flats where Crawford lives in Poplar Court, Marsh.

At 12.30pm on October 12 the female victim was outside the Quarry Road flats getting into a waiting car with her five-month old.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “Mr Crawford was stood in the porch completely naked, pleasuring himself.

“He then shouted towards her: ‘Oi, do you want a f***’, banged on the window and continued to shout at the same woman.”

This was witnessed by another resident and the same victim was approached by Crawford later at around 9pm when she returned to the area.

She was having a cigarette when Crawford came out of his flat, approached her and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

Mrs Jones said: “She said no and that this was disgusting.

“He went back into his address and she felt alarmed and distressed by this incident, particularly because of what had occurred earlier in the day.”

Magistrates were told that Crawford had a previous conviction on his record for using public communications to cause an annoyance.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client was well-educated and had planned to study music technology at Huddersfield University but was then prevented from doing so by his poor mental health.

He said that the offence occurred because of a combination of failing to take his medication, alcohol misuse and failure to engage with support services within the community.

Mr Arif added: “There’s nothing sinister to this and there’s been no repetition since.”

As well as ordering Crawford to sign the sex offenders’ register magistrates also made a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will also last for five years.

The order bans Crawford from committing any lewd sexual acts in a public place where it is reasonable to believe that members of the public may be offended by his behaviour.

They also ordered him to complete a community order including mental health treatment.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.