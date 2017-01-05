Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 1:

Richard David Carroll, 27, of Woodhall Drive, Batley. Stole bedding worth £105 from Matalan at The Rishworth Centre, Dewsbury, on November 30. Also assaulted a community support officer on Market Place, Dewsbury, on November 23. Sentenced to prison for 14 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jareth Colling, 21, of Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor. Assaulted two people at McDonald’s, Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on October 29. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation in total and a £85 surcharge.

Jordan Mark Joseph Collinson, 25, of Woodhouse Hill, Fartown. Caused just over £1,000 damage to vehicles on Acre Street, Lindley, on September 11. Also assaulted two people on Hubert Street, Lindley, on September 11 and took a motorcycle without the owner’s consent on Acre Street, Lindley, on the same day. Community order made for participation in an accredited programme for 33 days and for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £1,008.08 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £400 costs.

Jamie William Crawford, 26, of Quarry Road, Marsh. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 24. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Terrence Andrew Hamilton Laycock, 32, of Queen Street, Ravensthorpe. Handling stolen goods worth £1,000 belonging to West Yorkshire Police in Ravensthorpe on August 24. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alison Wike, 39, of Cross Green Road, Dalton. Used a television without a licence on Cross Green Road, Dalton, on April 28, 2015. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £120 costs.

Raymond Woods, 60, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Breached a criminal behaviour order made by Huddersfield Magistrates Court. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge order. Dealt with for original offences of theft and breach of a criminal behaviour order. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Adrian Armitage, 49, of Aysgarth Road, Healey, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Healey Lane, Batley, on April 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Banned from driving for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Price, 48, of Kirkgate, Huddersfield. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Southgate, Huddersfield, on July 14. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of failure to provide a specimen of breath and driving while disqualified. Suspended sentence of four months imposed and jailed for 18 weeks in total. Banned from driving for 48 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Matthew Barber, 40, of no fixed address. Stole two bottles of vodka worth £19 from the Co-op on August 7. Trespassed and stole a mountain bike worth £400 and a Karcher pressure washer worth £155 in Cleckheaton on August 15. Failed to provide a specimen for drug testing at Huddersfield Police Station on the same date. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Police Station on September 20. Jailed for 12 weeks in total and ordered to pay £155 compensation and £115 surcharge.

Aiden Lee Parkinson, 26, of no fixed address. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Leeds Road, Birstall, on June 19. Jailed for six weeks. Banned from driving for 29 months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Sarah Craig, 34, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Stole skin care and perfume items worth £692.52 from Boots, Huddersfield, on November 16. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kris Kyricou, 19, of Shelley Lane, Kirkburton. Driving without insurance on Shelley Lane, Shelley, on November 14. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jasem Farag Saeed, 39, of Daisey Hill, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley Shopping Centre, Alfreds Way, Batley, and Dewsbury Jobcentre Plus, Crown Buildings, Rishworth Road, Dewsbury, on November 14. Also resisted a police constable on Church Street, Dewsbury, on the same date. Discharged conditionally for three years and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge.

Dawn Marie Saggers, 55, of Listing Lane, Littletown, Liversedge. Stole £40 cash on September 21 and £40 cash on September 22 on Norfolk Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley. Community order made. Fined £60 and ordered to pay £200 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Buckley, 28, of Town Crescent, Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Stole a mobile phone worth £500 in Huddersfield on August 7. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Wood, 20, of Crest Hill Road, Huddersfield. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on August 21. Community order made. Fined £60 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Royston Lee Wooley, 40, of Broadgate, Almondbury. Assault at Huddersfield University on November 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacqueline Petrona Clarke, 47, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Assaulted two people on Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on August 4. Fined £140 and ordered to pay £100 compensation in total and a £30 surcharge.

Leigh Miller, 32, of Brock Bank, Dalton. Drove a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis on the A19 Elwich, County Durham, on March 15, 2015. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £930 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Luke Christopher Goler, 28, of Heaton Road, Paddock. Stole a wardrobe and drawers belonging to Horton Housing on Faraday Square, Morley Lane, Milsbridge, on September 30. Also stole a Giorgio Armani cosmetic gift set worth £49 from The Fragrance Shop, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield on November 1. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Sam Birkhead, 25, of The Coppice, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on May 3. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £1.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Aqeel China, 22, of Bath Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on June 20. Fined £180 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Shane Anthony Dawson, 29, of Lydgate Drive, New Mill. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Huddersfield and Meadowhall on July 1. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £12.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sarmad Farooq, 28, of Speakers Court, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on May 25. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Osian Jones, 36, of School Lane, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on May 25. Fined £265 and ordered to pay £5.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Ashraf Kamal, 36, of Fairview Avenue, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Cross Gates on July 5. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.