Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 6:

David Michael Brook, 33, of Wakefield Road, Scissett. Caused £470 of damage in total to three cars in Sunnymead, Scissett, between August 26 and 29. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £470 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Joseph Furey, 32, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 18 and December 8, 2016. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Victoria Hopkins, 33, of Oakfield Drive, Mirfield. Committed fraud at Grove Mills, High Street, Heckmondwike, between February 11 and June 9 and between August 3 and June 7. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £1,750.86 compensation in total, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Trayte, 23, of no fixed address. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order due to ill health. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement removed.

Sarah Frain, 33, of West Park House, West Park Street, Dewsbury. Failed to notify Kirklees council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing Benefit between August 8, 2014 and September 13, 2015 and also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of the same change in circumstances, this time affecting entitlement to Income Support between August 8, 2014 and July 30, 2015. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Mohammed Nahim Ayaz, 23, of Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified on Hystlands Road, Batley, on April 21. Fined £170 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Aaron Lee Bolton, 29, of Lindley Court, Lindley. Drunk and disorderly behaviour and caused £900 damage to a car, both on Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield on September 1. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for three months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Johnryan Hudson-Haggerty, 26, of Ridgeway, Dalton. Committed fraud in Huddersfield on December 10, 2015. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 10 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £450 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Maylor, 24, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Driving while disqualified and without insurance or an MOT on Fearnley Lane, Holmfirth, on August 26. Also found in possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for nine months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mohammed Yasin Akhtar, 28, of Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley. Assault on Headlands Road, Liversedge, on September 19. Fined £92 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kimberley Joanne Hatton, 44, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely McDonald’s, Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on September 20. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Max Horn, 23, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Assault on Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on September 19. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Naseeb, 32, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Greenwood Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on September 22. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jaymi O’Kane, 23, of Acre Street, Lindley. Drink driving on Crossfield Road, Lindley, on September 17. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 25 months.

Jamie Wilby, 25, of Fairview Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on September 18. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 9:

Matthew Stephen Keogh, 28, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Assault on Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on October 8. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Derrel Naven, 19, or Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Caused £100 of damage to a wardrobe in Huddersfield on July 4. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Luke Pearson Patterson, 28, of Belton Street, Huddersfield. Obstructed a police constable on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on March 4. Fined £279 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £500 costs. Football banning order made for three years.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 10:

Gavin Murray Miller, 36, of Brownroyd Avenue, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and had a bladed article, namely an axe, in a public place, on Providence Street, Cleckheaton on June 17. Jailed for 18 weeks. Restraining order made until October 9, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Harry Trayte, 23, of no fixed address. Caused £70 of damage to a fence on Larch Avenue, Thongsbridge, on September 23. Ordered to pay £70 compensation.

Samina Ali, 25, of Kester Road, White Lee, Batley. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on April 17. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Rizwan Attaulah, 26, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending sessions on August 24 and September 6. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Leanne Louise Keane, 32, of St Peg Close, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity sessions on August 29 and September 4. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to two days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Liam Mark Mullings, 28, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Committed Fraud on August 15 and 16. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 6. Community order made for 45 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay and £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jalali Ali, 50, of Water Street, Springwood, Huddersfield. Stole DVDs worth £101 on August 29 and DVDs worth £103 on September 2, from Sainsburys, Market Street, Huddersfield, on September 2. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £101 compensation.

Antony Huzkavitch, 25, of Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order , as failed to provide acceptable explanation for not attending unpaid work sessions on September 10 and 17. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be provided within the next 12 months.

James Maylor, 24, of Glastonbury Drive, Golcar. Application made to am,end the requirements of a community order by changing curfew. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks.

Paul Coley, 47, of Ferndale Grove, Huddersfield. Assault on Ferndale Grove, Huddersfield on August 12. Handed a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 24 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Drucas, 37, of New Hey Road, Salendine Nook. Speeding on Pontefract Road, Castleford, on January 29 and on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on October 20. Fined £133 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Andrew Holt, 36, of St Matthews House, Dewsbury. Assault on Clifton Court, Dewsbury moor, Dewsbury, on June 17. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £620 costs.

Marcus Joyce, 19, of Hawes Avenue, Quarmby. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Syringa Street, Marsh, on September 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Morgan, 25, of Central Avenue, Fartown. Breached a non-molestation order in Huddersfield on July 10. Discharged conditionally for eight months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Richard Thomas Scarlett, 31, of Regent Road, Huddersfield. Assaulted a police constable on Fountain Drive, Robert Town, Liversedge, om January 3. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay £95 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Neil Daniel Wike, 33, of Wakefield Road, Moldgreen. Damaged a window on Maple Close, Kirkheaton, on May 9. Ordered to pay £90 compensation and £40 costs.

Tahnee Holtom, 26, of New Mill Road, Brockholes, Holmfirth. Speeding on Penistone Road, Bradford on March 10. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Phillip Hughes, 29, Ravens House Road, Dewsbury. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Leeds, on May 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Darren Mark Marsden, 39, of Croftlands, Newsome. Stole dental products worth £240 from boots, Kig street, Huddersfield, on May 3 and four men’s polo shirts worth £159.96 from TK Maxx, Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield, on July 17. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of theft. Community order revoked. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 11:

John Wilton, 53, of Sycamore Court, Golcar. Driving without wearing a seat belt on the M62 in Wakefield on November 19. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £30 costs.

Harry Trayte, 23, of no fixed address. Breached an order to keep the peace in Holmfirth on October, as refused to get off a bus. Fined £50.