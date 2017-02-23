Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 31.

Shamrez Ali Wasim, 33, of Ruskin Grove, Sheepridge. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in Colne Street, Aspley, on January 13. Discharge conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Taylor Mosse, 21, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on May 8. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Shahid Hussain, 36, of Water Street, Springwood. Application to amend a community order due to a new job. Order varied. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks.

Dominic Luke Michael Jardine, 31, of Marshdelves Lane, Southowram, Calderdale. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Rhodesway, Bradford, on May 20. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Darren Jennings, 35, of East Mount Place, Brighouse. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on John William Street, Huddersfield, on December 9. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on January 12. Community order made for alcohol treatment with Disc for six months, a programme requirement for 33 days and rehabilitation activity for up to 10 days, and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Carl Brodie, 34, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Stole DVDs worth £68 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on January 15. Fined £165 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Barry Kelly, 23, of High Close, Almondbury. Caused £346 of damage to a betting terminal belonging to Jack Pearson Turf Accountants, Town End, Almondbury. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £346 compensation.

Cameron James Priestley, 20, of Hall Cross Grove, Lowerhouses. Possession of cannabis on Pennine Crescent, Huddersfield, on December 30. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Sykes, of Shillbank Lane, Mirfield. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, namely Shill Bank Lane, Mirfield, on May 24. Fined £515 and ordered to pay £171.25 vehicle excise back duty and £90 costs.

Harry Trayte, 22, of Healey Lane, Healey, Batley. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on January 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Azeen Zulfran, 19, of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove it dangerously on Oxford Road, Heckmondwike Road, Boothroyd Road and Moorlands Road, Dewsbury, on December 12. Also drove without insurance or a licence on Moorlands Road and failed to stop when required to by a police constable at the junction of Oxford Road and Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, on the same date. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks and community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Abanob Botros, 24, of Sufton Street, Birkby. Driving without insurance or a licence on Bradley Road, Bradley, on December 27. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Simon Branwell, 45, of Field Lane, Ravensthorpe. Stole bottles of Cognac brandy worth £76 from Tesco, Bradford Road, Batley, on December 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gabor Bogdan, 40, of Bradford Road, Batley. Stole food worth £260.94 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on December 21. Discharge conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Victoria Buckley, 47, of Diamond Street, Moldgreen. Stole groceries worth £259.56 from Morrisons, Penny Lane, Waterloo, on January 3. Fined £140, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Laura Jayne Heywood, 22, of Bradford Road, Batley. Assaulted a police constable on Laurel Drive, Batley, on January 2. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Syed Abdullah Seyed Ibrahimi, 42, of Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or disorderly behaviour on John William Street, Huddersfield, on November 21. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £180 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Elizabeth Lindersey, 33, Cherry Nook Road, Deighton. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on December 31. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of criminal damage. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 30 days. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Craig Matthews, 33, of Woodedge Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving and driving without a licence on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on December 30. Possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, Huddersfield, on December 30. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for five weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sean Sellers, 25, of Aysgarth Road, Batley. Breached a restraining order on December 16. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyrone Letremy, 32, of Union Street, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on October 7. Order varied – community requirements removed, original requirements for drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation requirement to continue. Fined £50.

Thomas Porter, 19, of Henley Croft, Dalton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as was absent from place of curfew on multiple occasions between November 13 and January 12. Fined £50. Order to continue.

Robert Wainwright, 34, of Briarmains Road, Birstall. Drink driving on Bradford Road, Wilton, Batley, on January 15. Community order made for 100 hours unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 1.

Paul Christian Bailey, 42, of no fixed address. Trespassed and stole a silver watch worth £90 and £50 cash on Beaumont Street, Batley, between December 19 and 25. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £140 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Wilkinson, 29, of Birkhouse Lane, Paddock. Failed to stop at a red light on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on July 12. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Adam Bryant, 18, of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike. Trespassed and stole a television, DVD player and a hairdryer on Elmwood Avenue, Huddersfield, on November 13. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Linton Linwall Simpson, 60, of Orlando Close, Mirfield. Driving without due care and attention at Huddersfield Railway Station, St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on February 20. Fined £85, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael John Smith, 35, of no fixed address. Stole a mobile phone on Clare Hill, Huddersfield, and caused £480 of damage to a GPS tracker belonging to West Yorkshire Police on January 17. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gail Tracy Houghton, 39, of Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe. Committed fraud, intending to claim Housing Benefit and Council Tax Credit on December 13. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £300 costs.

Paula Louise Hirst, 32, of Thornton Street, Westtown, Dewsbury. Assault on Market Place, Heckmondwike, on September 15. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shahzad Akhtar, 45, of Burfitts Road, Oakes. Drove a private hire vehicle in a controlled district without the correct licence or insurance in Huddersfield on March 11, 12 and 31 and May 17, 18 and 19. Fined £350 in total. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £140 costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 2.

Shaun Lee Hudson, 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Mirfield, on January 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning him from entering the Co-op, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, until February 1, 2020. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Townsend, 59, of Firthcliffe View, Littletown, Liversedge. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

George Crosbie, 30, Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Stole meat worth £125 and committed assault in Sainsbury’s, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on December 5. Also stole a leg of lamb worth £17 from Asda, Dewsbury, on January 6. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Wyatt, 19, of Industrial Street,Primrose Hill. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and assaulted two people in Dewsbury on October 17. The offence was racially aggravated. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Darren Armitage, 35, of Colbeck Avenue, Batley. Stole meat worth £36.50 from Asda, Batley, on November 1 and meat worth £67.31 from Lidl, Heckmondwike, on December 5. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 11. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jordan Lee Grace, 24, of Upper Batley Lane, Batley. Stole a vehicle belonging to MotoNovo Finance from Nextcar of Hopewell House, Bradford Road, Batley, on October 3. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 31. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard James Mcguire, 23, of Field Road, Cinderhills, Holmfirth. Caused £250 of damage to a window belonging to Kirklees Housing Association in Huddersfield on January 15. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Ishtiaq Rasahid, 32, of Hawthorn Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley. Made a series of hoax calls on Grangefield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, between May 2 and June 17. Handed a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Duane James Fascione, 33, of Shirley Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Halifax, on December 23. Also drove dangerously and without insurance or a licence on Westgate, Cleckheaton, on December 24. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for six days and 50 hours unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.

Kyle James Lindley, 26, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Took a vehicle without the consent of the owner on Doubting Lane, Thornhill, on January 23. Also drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Norristhorpe Avenue, Liversedge, on the same date. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £115. Banned from driving for 48 months.

John-Paul Smith, 24, Ovenden Way, Ovenden, Halifax. Drink driving on Bradley Road, Huddersfield, on January 15. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 25 months.

Michael Wadsworth, 26, of Felcote Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving on Queensgate, Huddersfield, on January 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Alan Roberts, 38, of Royds Avenue, New Mill. Caused £150 of damage to an external door glass window on Dunford Road, Holmfirth, on October 28. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order until February 1. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chelsea Smith, 24, of Highlands Avenue, Huddersfield. Assault on De Lacy Avenue, Almondbury, on July 16. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on February 3.

Jay Gair, 34, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Failed to attend an assessment to establish drug use at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, Huddersfield, on December 15. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 24. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Nathanial Jackson, 20, of Bulay Road, Thornton Lodge. Stole computer hardware components worth £5,985.29 belonging to PC Specialist, Huddersfield, between November 1, 2015, and March 22, 2016. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement for 24 hours and rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Kevin Anthony Wilson, 35, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Stole food produce worth £11.70 from Asda, Huddersfield, on December 20 and groceries worth £16.60 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on December 30. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on December 20. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wayne David Morgan, 35, of Woodfield Court, Edgerton. Stole three ornaments worth £35.97 from TK Maxx, Huddersfield, on November 15. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Also stole perfume worth £47 from Boots Pharmacy, King Street, Huddersfield, on October 19. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.