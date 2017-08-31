Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 14:

Robert Paul Guest, 38, of Mill House, Bank Bridge, Holmbridge. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on March 1. Fined £111 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shaid Siddiq, 44, of Vulcan Close, The Flatts, Dewsbury. Speeding on Easterley Road, Leeds, on February 11. Fined £196 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Elizabeth Williams, 60, of Brooklands, Bradley. Speeding on the M606, Bradford, on July 11, 2016. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Sykes, 74, of Hexham Green, Milnsbridge. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 10. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Suleman Harees Afzal, 20, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Possession of cannabis on Edge Lane, Thornhill, on June 25 and on Heron Close, Ravensthorpe on June 29. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of possession of cannabis. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 15:

Junaid Bangali, 22, of Slaithwaite Close, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 27 and July 17. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Suzanne Hancox, 33, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend drug rehabilitation session on July 19 and drug test on July 20. No action taken on breach.

Nohman Hussain, 21, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend attendance centre appointment on July 1. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Timothy Kilgallon, 55, of Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on November 19, 2016. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Russell James Morgan, 38, of Ash Lane, Emley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order as curfew is unworkable. Community order revoked. New order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Dale Adam Vokes, 25, of Turnstead Mount, Cleckheaton. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order as curfew is unworkable. Curfew suspended until further notice.

Azeen Zulfran, 20, of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend unpaid work sessions on June 10 and July 22. Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to carry out 20 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay £50 costs.

James Edward Hellawell, 40, of Ingwood Parade, Greetland. Speeding on Halifax Road, Halifax, on February 2. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Christopher Andrew Benson, 31, of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury Moor. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 15. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Joel Shaw, 20, of Westway, Mirfield. Damaged doors belonging to Kirklees Council on Carlton Way, Cleckheaton, on July 29. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carlton Junior Thomas, 28, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Damaged a door worth £779.68 belonging to Kirklees Council on Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, on May 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.