Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 20

Gary Draper , 36, of Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe. Stole sunglasses worth £45 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on August 25. Also drove while disqualified and without insurance on Southgate, Huddersfield, on July 30. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Abdul Majid , 33, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on February 25. Fined £116 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Melissa Wilkinson , 21, of Cross Lane, Primrose Hill. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Guiseley on August 2, 2016. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Craig Bailey , 45, of Broad Oak, Cowlersley Lane, Linthwaite. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on Bradshaw Road, Honley, on June 4. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £310 costs. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 21

Victoria Wallin , 29, of Chadwick Fold Lane, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work session on July 30. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti , 36, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Huddersfield and Batley on April 17. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shanice Egan , 24, of Field Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a train ticket between Batley and Huddersfield on April 14. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Cameron Holberry , 23, of South Parade, Cleckheaton. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury, on May 3. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Anthony Minett , of Eldon Road, Marsh. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Brighouse on March 22. Fined £77 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

James Odim , 47, of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without purchasing a ticket in Shipley, on April 19. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Luke Spalding , 22, of Wyke Old Lane, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on February 17. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 22

Jeremiah Buchanan , 56, of Town Hall Street, Mirfield. Drink driving on Market Street, Huddersfield, on August 16. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Aaron Mark Fellows , 36, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend post sentence supervision appointments on August 2, 9 and 23. Supervision default order made. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 20 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Mohammed Akhlaq Kiani , 32, of Browns Place, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on August 28. The offence was racially aggravated. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nasmina Paras , 34, of Healds Road, Dewsbury. Stole perfume worth £318 from Boots, Birstall, on July 25. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Sherrington , 33, of Temple Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Assault on Temple Road, Dewsbury, August 21. Also assaulted another person which was racially aggravated on the same location on the same date. Caused under £5,000 damage to two internal doors on Temple Road, Dewsbury, on August 21. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of assault. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £125 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs and fined £50.

James Brian Stuart Whittingham , 33, of Woodhead Road, Lockwood. Stole two urns and football memorabilia worth £50 from Serendipity Antiques, Bridge Street, Huddersfield, on May 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Luke Barnes , 33, of Caledonia Road, Batley. Trespassed and stole computers and parts from Computer Repair Centre, Bradford Road, on March 30. Jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Hall , 23, of Spinners House, Textile Street, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on July 8. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Elliot Hudson , 19, of no fixed address. Assault in Bradford on June 22 and 18. Jailed for 20 weeks. Restraining order made until September 21, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Arfan Javaid , 38, of Oaklands Drive, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Cornmill Lane, Liversedge, on May 30. The offence was racially aggravated. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Haley Lousie Sanders , 39, of Dockery, Lockwood. Stole cosmetics worth £11.98 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on July 21. Also stole a bag, cosmetics and underwear worth £26.80 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, on August 24. Fined £120 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Andrew Winsdale , 44, of Windy Bank Lane, Hightown, Liversedge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on August 31. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gregory Dolan , 34, of Springwood, Huddersfield. Committed fraud by using someone else’s bank card in Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on June 22. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £23.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rio Emsley Strong , 18, of Luck Lane, Marsh. Stole cosmetic items worth £33.45 from Boots the Chemist, King Street, Huddersfield, on September 5. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marc Murphy , 31, of Church Lane, Newsome. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on July 4. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Carlos Gaballone , 23, of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike. Stole clothes worth £42 from Sports Direct, Railway Street, Dewsbury. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of assault. Fined £180 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Phillip Hughes , 29, of Ravens House Road, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 27 and March 5, 2016. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of breaching a non-molestation order. Handed a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Paul John McNamara , 54, of North Bank Road, Carlinghow. Was in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Batley on August 2. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.