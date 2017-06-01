Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 28:

Fay Louise Cooling, 44, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Stole two bottles of brandy worth £25.98 from Lidl, Northgate Centre, Heckmondwike, on March 27. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 19. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Haley Marie Dransfield, 40, of Parker Street, Heckmondwike. Assaulted three people in Cleckheaton on November 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 19. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £115 surcharge.

Matthew Lenard Witter, 37, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Breached a non-molestation order in Bradley, Huddersfield, on January 20. Restraining order made until April 27, 2019. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Davies, 18, of White Cross, Bradley, Huddersfield. Possession of cannabis in Dewsbury on December 24. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Szekelyfoldi, 21, of West Acre Drive, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, on February 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Csilla Torma, 31, of Ings Road, Batley. Stole aftershave worth £26.50 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on March 30. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Wood, 41, of Woodside Lane, Fixby. Assault on Woodside Lane, Fixby, on February 14. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Steven Scott Adams, 33, of St Matthews Centre, Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole six bottles of washing detergent worth £24 from Poundworld, Market Place, Dewsbury. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Thomas Henry Davies, 29, of Wardens House, Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse. Drink driving on the M62 westbound on April 1. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Sean Charles Dykes, 49, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, Castlegate, on April 4. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Philip Fisher, 61, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge. Stole meat and six bottles of Persil from Lidl in Heckmondwike on April 3. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gaynor Louise Jeffreys, 36, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Stole groceries worth £14 from Sainsbury’s, Southgate, Huddersfield, on March 28. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Peter Lawton, 38, of Bankfield Road, Longroyd Bridge. Stole food items worth £18 from Lidl, Huddersfield, on April 3. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kurtis McGlade, 21, of Glenfield Avenue, Deighton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield, on April 4. Fined £80, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Victoria Lee Mellor, 26, of Dunford Road, Holmfirth. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Victoria Lane, Huddersfield, on March 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Susan Harling, 58, of Spring Grove Street, Huddersfield. Breached an order banning her from keeping animals on Spring Grove Street, Huddersfield, between October 11 and November 23. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Banned from keeping or participating in keeping animals for four years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £30 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 4:

Daniel James Sykes, 37, of St Mathews Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on February 24. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Mohammed Afzal Azam, 30, of College Street, Crosland Moor. Possession of a blade, a lock knife, in a public place, Wellfield Road, Huddersfield, on November 17. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £625 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jamie William Crawford, 27, of Quarry Road, Marsh. Intentionally exposed his genitals, and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Quarry Road, Marsh, on October 12. Community order made for mental health treatment at Folly Hall Unit, Huddersfield, for 12 months. Sexual harm prevention order made for five years. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Fullwood, 45, of South Parade, Cleckheaton. Assault on Pyenot Gardens, Cleckheaton, on January 29. Restraining order made until May 3, 2018. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs.

Karen Marie Schorah, 44, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Stole beef joints and cider on March 30 and meat and cider worth £32.80 on March 31, all from Aldi, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £20 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholas Williams, 49, of Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Breached a non-molestation order on November 26. Suspended sentence varied – handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months. Restraining order imposed until May 3, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Liam Peter Gardiner, 24, of Waring Way, Dewsbury. Assault on Skye Ing Close, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on January 30. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £310 costs.

Mark Jonathon Roberts, 32, of Wellington Walk, Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a restraining order on January 29. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for three months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £175 costs.

Emma Askey, 22, of Princess Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on October 21. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Chris Crabb, 36, of School Crescent, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on October 11. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £5.50 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jason Hill, 30, of Oakes Avenue, Holmfirth. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Leeds on October 9. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Lee More, 20, of Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Deighton and Ravensthorpe, and between Huddersfield and Deighton, both on October 12. Fined £550 in total and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Nicholas Williams, 49, of Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Breached a non-molestation order in Dewsbury on November 26. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of harassment. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 5:

Brian Burton, 24, of Dale Street, Longwood. Handled stolen goods in Huddersfield, on March 20. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 28. Fined £120 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Abdul Mullick, 65, of Maple Grove, Huddersfield. Supplied services without giving security of £81,523.65 as required by HM Revenue and Customs between April 1 and June 6, 2016. Ordered to pay £7,378.81 compensation and £85 costs.

Waseem Akram, 24, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Breached a closure order by entering premises on Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, on March 29. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

George Crosbie, 30, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Committed assault and damaged to a wooden door frame in Huddersfield on March 30. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for the original offences for breaching a restraining order, theft, criminal damage and assault. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of to 10 days. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and an £85 surcharge. Community order revoked.

Mark Andrew Griffiths, 37, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order on Crimble Bank, Slaithwaite, on May 4. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Knowles, 40, of Wroe Street, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Stole eight wheelbarrows from B&Q, Dewsbury, on March 12. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge following a previous offence of theft. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zaid Munir, 33, of Clara Street, Cowlersley. Committed fraud, as failed to disclose the fact that he was working to the Department for Work and Pensions in Huddersfield between January 3, 2010, and October 22, 2015. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Umar Shezad, 24, of Ouzwell Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place, St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on September 25. Community order made for mental health treatment at Folly Hall Mills for 12 months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tom Wright, 23, of New House Place, Edgerton. Caused £130 of damage to a shop door in Huddersfield on July 1, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £130 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony James Bhalla, 30, of Well Grove, Sheepridge, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, St Peter’s Street, Huddersfield, on April 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Dix, 26, of Weymouth Avenue, Oakes. Drink driving on Station Street, Huddersfield, on April 6. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.

Phillip Andrew Haigh, 32, of Ball Royd Road, Fartown. Stole 24 cans of Lynx worth £57.36 from Lidl, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, on March 25. Also stole razor blades from Sainsbury’s, Acre Street, Huddersfield, on April 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Paul McInerney, 37, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole slimming products worth £84.99 from Boots, Huddersfield, on April 6. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences for theft and failure to surrender to custody. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 36 weeks in total. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Wayne T McDaid, 42, of Mirfield. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, on April 8. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Anthony Nee, 22, of Longwood Road, Longwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour and resisted a police constable on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on April 9. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Darren Nee, 47, of Longwood Gate, Longwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour, assaulted a police constable and damaged a pair of glasses belonging to the constable on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on April 9. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Kevin Anthony Wilson, 35, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Breached a criminal behaviour order, as entered St Peter’s Gardens, Byram Street, Huddersfield, on April 8. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Paul Cruickshanks, 56, of Well Grove, Sheepridge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Well Grove, Sheepridge, on March 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Qassim Ian Hall, 34, of Newsome, Huddersfield. Stole consumable goods worth £4.77 from Lidl, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on April 12. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

John Joseph Hollis, 34, of College Street, Batley. Stole £1,680 in Birstall between November 1 and March 20. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Jailed for 22 weeks. Ordered to pay £1,680 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Jonathan Warren Johnson, 41, of Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Stole two pairs of sunglasses, a mobile phone charger, a credit card and a car stereo on Forge Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on September 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Christian Montisci, 29, of Victoria Road, Lockwood. Drink driving on Far Common Road, Mirfield, on November 17. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 9. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Phillip Savell, 52, of Longwood Road, Paddock. Used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on March 29. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Royston Lee Wooley, 40, of Broadgate, Lowerhouses. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on New Street, Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police constable. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Liam Dallager, 30, of Sheepridge Grove, Sheepridge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not make himself available for the installation of monitoring equipment on December 21. Fined £50.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 6:

Kevin Fenton, 39, of Vernon Avenue, Edgerton. Possession of cannabis on Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on October 15, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 8:

Glen Jordan Liversidge, 29, of Thorn Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Committed assault and damaged a fridge, cupboard and wall worth £300 on Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on January 12. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Restraining order made until a further order. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £150 costs.

Cardow Hussain Ali, 37, of Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Drove a vehicle while disqualified on Dick Lane, at the junction with Lower Ruston Road, Bradford, and failed to provide a sample of blood for analysis when suspected of a crime in Bradford, both on October 24, 2016. Also drove while disqualified and without insurance on Leeds Old Road, Batley, on November 29, 2016, on Lupton Avenue, Leeds, on December 24, 2016, on Roseville Road, Sheepscar, Leeds, on January 14, and on Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, on April 22. Also drove while under the influence of drugs on Leeds Old Road, Batley, on November 29, 2016, and was in possession of drugs on November 29, 2016, and January 14. Failed to surrender to custody on May 4. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Banned from driving for 51 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tariq Mahmood Rashid, 51, of Spring Street, Huddersfield. Stole razor blades worth £100 on March 30 and more razor blades worth £115 on March 31, all from Sainsbury’s, Huddersfield. Also stole Armani Diamond perfumer worth £53 from Boots, Huddersfield, on March 7 and Jimmy Choo perfume worth £24.99 from TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Rad, Huddersfield, and James Bond 007 aftershave and Rhianna Rouge perfume from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, both on April 12. Also stole razor blades worth £60 on April 17 and food worth £4.25 on April 23, both from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield. Stole two packs of meat worth £19.98 from Crawshaws, Huddersfield, on May 6. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.