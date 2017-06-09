Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 9:

Gareth Cote, 28, of Towngate, Newsome. Produced cannabis on Towngate, Newsome, on December 11, 2016. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mohammed Suleman Siddique, 31, of Thackeray Grove, Crosland Moor. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Reinwood Road, Huddersfield, on February 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Kevin Harrison, 36, of Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Alma Lane, Dewsbury, on March 10, and on Constable Road, Tingley, Leeds, on March 20. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend initial appointments with his responsible officer on February 22 and March 17. Also driving while disqualified and without insurance or an MOT certificate on The Parade, Staincliffe, on May 8. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of driving while disqualified and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 24 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Joseph Andrew Gordon Wood. 21, of Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not keep in touch with his instructing officer on November 23, 2016, February 1 and March 29. Fined £125.

Chelsea Wany, 25, of Station Lane, Berry Brow. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Ings Way, Lepton, on March 31. Also assaulted a police officer at Huddersfield Police Station on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 33 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Leanne Bamforth, 28, of Broadlands Road, Meltham. Caused £300 of damage to a door on Broadlands Road, Meltham, Holmfirth, on April 8. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Jason Dean Maude, 29, of Pickford Street, Milnsbridge. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on April 18. Application made to remove restraining order, as parties wish to reconcile. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order removed.

Stuart Stacey, 52, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Possession of two offensive weapons in a public place, namely a kitchen knife and a hammer, on Holme Park Court on March 15. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Knife and hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lee Darren Tallis, 33, of Hanover Street, Sowerby Bridge. Assault on Rochdale Road, Greetland, on October 11, 2016. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days. Restraining order made until May 8, 2018. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Richard Tommis, 25, of Windy Bank Lane, Liversedge. Harassment between September 25 and December 13, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until May 8, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court recorded the following decisions on May 10:

Simon Richard Croisdale, 30, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Was involved in the production of cannabis plants on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on April 6. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Emma Armstrong, 23, of Northway Crescent, Mirfield. Used or threatened unlawful violence towards another person, together with Hannah Woodhead, in Huddersfield, on April 2. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hannah Woodhead, 27, of Heys View, Huddersfield. Used or threatened unlawful violence towards another person in Huddersfield, on April 2. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tazarat Hussain, 39, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on October 3, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 8. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 18 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Helen Marie Brooke, 45, of Bracken Hill, Mirfield. Assault on Bracken Hill, Mirfield, on April 22. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Hughes, 20, of Springfield House, Church Street, Cleckheaton. Assault at The Commercial Public House, Cleckheaton, on April 7. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Sean Michael Andrew McTighe, 36, of Church Street, Paddock. Stole frozen steak and other meat products worth £120 from Iceland, Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on February 17. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 10. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Stuart Mark Riley, 46, of Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge. Was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control on Halifax Road, Liversedge, on October 31, 2016. Order made for the dog to be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £1,000 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from keeping a dog for five years.

Dennis Colin Barraclough, 56, of Warwick Road, Batley. Breached a non-molestation order in Dewsbury and was in possession of a class B and class A drugs on Edge Top Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on March 13. Also committed assault and breached a non-molestation order on March 15 and 19. Jailed for 36 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Tyrone Liburd, 65, of Browning Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a table leg with a hunting knife stuck to end of it, on Browning Road, Deighton, on January 16. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 21. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Weapon to be forfeited and destroyed.

Umar Farooq, 32, of Hammond Street, Fartown. Driving without insurance on Banbury Road, Oxford, on December 21, 2015. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for seven days.

RS Autos Dewsbury Limited, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on August 11 and 23, 2016. Fined £2,000 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £620 costs.

Hristo Stoyanov, 37, of Thanes Close, Birkby. Parked in a disabled space using a badge for the chronically sick, when he was not entitled to on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on October 4. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 11:

Wayne Shannon McCluskey, 32, of Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield between November 19 and November 22, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Robinson, 37, of Whitefield Street, Cleckheaton. Stole a wallet and its contents worth £25 in Cleckheaton on March 11 and stole two legs of lamb worth £16.11 from Lidl, Commercial Road, Dewsbury, on April 11. Also obstructed a police officer in Dewsbury on April 11. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shielesh Gohil, 25, of Kingshead Road, Mirfield. Assault in Hightown, Liversedge, on February 9. Fined £54 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

James Edward Peck, 34, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Assault on Manchester Road, Marsden, on January 27. Fined £54 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Elaine Robinson, 57, of Hare Park Mews, Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge. Made a false statement to the Department of Work and Pensions with the intention of claiming Income Support in Bradford on September 21, 1999. Also committed fraud, as she failed to inform the Department for Work And Pensions that her husband was in receipt of an NHS pension between August 6, 2013, and February 1, 2016, in Liversedge. Also made a false statement to Kirklees Council with the intention of claiming housing Benefit in Bradford on September 2, 2002. Handed a 36-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £100 costs.

Tony Sagar, 45, of Eleventh Avenue, Liversedge. Failed to take a regular daily rest period of at least 11 consecutive hours while driving on an EC regulated journey between October 13 and 14, 2016, between October 20 and 21, 2016, and between October 27 and 28, 2016. Fined £265 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £204 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 12:

Simon Richard Croisdale, 30, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Damaged two windows and a fence panel worth £190 on Roundway, Honley, from April 5 to 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay £95 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Michael King, 27, of Green Mount Close, Moldgreen. Damaged two windows and a fence panel worth £190 on Roundway, Honley, from April 5 to 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay £95 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay David Newsome, 27, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole alcohol worth £21 from One Stop, Edge Top Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on January 15. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for five weeks. Ordered to pay £21 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Jayne Whitaker, 24, of Yews Mount, Lockwood. Failed to provide his address as a registered sex offender on March 21. Handed a four-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Odeanie Lungs, 24, Pollard Street, Huddersfield. Possession of cannabis on Smiths Avenue, Marsh, on April 19. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gary O’Sullivan, 49, Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Caused £800 of damage to a door and window on old Bank Road, Mirfield, on April 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £800 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Prince, 28, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Stole varied packs of meat worth approximately £40 from the Co-op Supermarket, Marsh, on April 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Taylor, 25, of Carr Street, Birstall. Committed fraud, as entered a store wearing old employee’s uniform and purchased £226.29 of goods on the company account at Naylor Myers Ltd, Batley, on November 23, 2016. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £226.49 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Andrew Ainley, 34, of Wakefield Road, Fenay Bridge. Stole five bottles of champagne worth £165 from Marks and Spencer, Gallagher Retail Park, Huddersfield, on January 9. Also committed assault in Huddersfield on March 28 and stole meat worth £50 from the Co-op, Northgate, Almondbury, on March 29. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay £215 compensation in total.

Kotto Gordge-Simtaji, 18, of Belle Vue Crescent, Sheepridge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, on April 14. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Parker, 41, of Gilthwaites Crescent, Denby Dale. Drink driving on Holmfield Road, Clayton West, on April 15. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Benjamin William Quin, 33, Westfield Avenue, Oakes. Drink driving on Westfield Avenue, Oakes, on April 15. Fined £625 and ordered to pay a £63 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Raymond Woods, 60, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Huddersfield town centre on March 30 and April 3, 5, 7 and 15. Jailed for 15 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Dean Michael Collins, 38, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Damaged a car and windows on Woodhead Road, Lockwood, and committed assault in Huddersfield on April 17. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

James Stuart Dewhirst, 34, of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, on April 16. Also failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer on Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, on the same date. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Davinder Hayre, 46, of Fartown Green Road, Fartown. Drink driving on Northgate, Huddersfield, on April 20. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Quarmby, 49, of Dean Fold, Highburton. Drink driving and assault of a police officer on Dean Fold on April 19. Fined £450 in total and ordered to pay a £45 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Cory Skelly, 20, of Firthcliffe Mount, Six Lane Ends, Liversedge. Damaged a vehicle on Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, on April 16. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Dale Steenson, 47, of Shirley Grove, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole meat and cake worth £73 on April 8 and meat, cake and a pint of milk worth £37.50 on April 9, all from The Co-operative Food, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £110.50 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lexus James Wakefield, 33, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Breached a criminal behaviour order by going to Huddersfield Bus Station on April 11 and 13. Discharged absolutely.

Ricky Wayne Walker, 33, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole air fresheners worth £29.90 from Savers, Huddersfield, and resisted a police constable on King Street, Huddersfield, both on April 5. Also stole Jack Daniels whiskey worth £94 from Asda, Huddersfield, on April 6. Stole nine bottles of Persil washing liquid worth £61.11 on April 14 and another 10 bottles worth £57.90 on April 16, all from Dryclough Road Post Office, Blackmoorfoot Road, Dryclough. Assault at Dryclough Road Post Office on April 16. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Criminal behaviour order made for three years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Benjamin Whitford, 25, of Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Resisted a police constable on Smithy Parade, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on April 17. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 13:

Michael Wilde, 43, of Charles Avenue, Oakes. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Charles Avenue, Oakes, on May 12. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 15:

Gareth Ryan Fisher, 24, of Fields Way, Kirkheaton. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on May 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Drugs and grinder to be forfeited and destroyed.