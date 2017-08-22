Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 5:

Erica Burakaite, 29, of no fixed address. Caused £250 of damage to a glass partition on John William Street, Huddersfield, on March 26. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Marlon Jermaine Denton, 38, of Ward Square, Springwood. Destroyed clothing in Huddersfield between May 31 and June 2. Community order made with a programme requirement of 40 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until July 4, 2018. Ordered to pay £290 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Jasjeet Heer, 29, of Bent Lea, Bradley. Intentionally exposed his genitals on Bradley Road, Bradley, Huddersfield, and on Bent Lea, Bradley, on June 1. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Police Station on June 20. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Required to register with the police as a sex offender.

Andrew Sykes, 52, of Ings Way East, Lepton. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on July 23, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Martin Stanley Haley, 32, of Oakland House, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Stole £250 in mixed coins and £400 in mixed notes, as well as an Asus Zen Pas worth £100 and an Asus Tablet worth £79.99 on Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge, on January 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on February 7 and July 3. Jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Graham Keith Holberry, 50, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole glasses worth £125 from Market Street, Huddersfield, on May 12. Stole products worth £120 from Home Bargains, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on April 29 and three fire extinguishers worth £225 from Clare House, Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on June 12. Ordered to pay £470 compensation in total.

Tomasz Dolistowski, 33, of Spruce Heights, Brighouse. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on June 15. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 26 months.

Hossein Hakimian, 67, of Edgerton Grove Road, Edgerton. Used a disabled person’s blue badge without the badge holder present in Huddersfield on January 19. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Gary Macorison, 61, of Wakefield Road, Dewsbury. Parked in a disabled space using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Dewsbury on November 28, 2016. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Fekadu Bezu, 37, of no fixed address. Assault on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on May 11. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Tristan Lewis, 23, of Kipling Close, Crosland Moor. Committed fraud by submitting time sheets for periods he was not working and forging staff members’ signatures at Thornton and Ross, Huddersfield, between January 4 and June 20. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay £800 compensation and £200 costs.

Adam Dean, 46, of Boundary Terrace, Dewsbury. Production of cannabis in Dewsbury on February 11. Community order made for 90 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

John Paul Mitchell, 26, of Woodsome Drive, Mirfield. Committed fraud in Heckmondwike on July 26. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 12 months. Ordered to pay £700 compensation.

Lexus James Wakefield, 33, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Breached a criminal behaviour order at Huddersfield Bus Station on June 14 and June 3. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 6:

Shannon Marie Stacy Hirst, 20, of Taylor Buildings, Newsome. Having entered as a trespasser, stole an alarm kit and laptop worth £224.98 from Aldi, Huddersfield, on November 4, 2016. Assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on November 4, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on June 29. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Kahlefa Mahdi, 28, of Cambridge Lodge, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Caused £50 of damage to a vehicle’s wing mirror on Fartown Green Road, Fartown, on June 19. Stole hair straighteners worth £80 from Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on July 4, headphones worth £100 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield, on June 23, and eight bottles of vodka worth £104 from the Co-op, Market Street, Holmfirth, on July 4. Jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay £150 compensation in total. Criminal behaviour order made for three years.

Rosie Caroline Moore, 31, of Boothbank, Slaithwaite. Dropped litter on Thomas Street, Manchester, on August 3, 2016. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Jozsef Sztojka, 29, of Wellington Road, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, on November 26, 2015. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Cleo Timothy Nyanga, 57, of Tanfield Road, Birkby. Breached a restraining order on Cowcliffe Hill Road, Cowcliffe, on March 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyler Shaw, 20, of Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield. Damaged a vehicle at White Lee Chinese Takeaway, White Lee Road, White Lee, on April 2. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £75 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 10:

Imran Lorgat, 42, of no fixed address. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Eightlands, Dewsbury, on May 25. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 9. Fined £35 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Gaynor Tozer, 37, of Mill Bridge View, Sampson Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Obstructed a community support officer in Market Place, Dewsbury, on November 23, 2016. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachael A Butterworth, 37, of Moorfield Avenue, Heckmondwike. Caused £10 of damage to a plant pot and assaulted a police officer in Heckmondwike on June 12. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £10 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Seth James Foster, 36, of White Chapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Speeding on Skircoat Road, Halifax, on December 7, 2016. Fined £95 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Tilley, 25, of Firthcliffe Road, Heckmondwike. Damaged a phone on Stubley Road, Heckmondwike, on April 5. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Andrew Tyndall, 46, of no fixed address. Harassment on Willwood Avenue, Oakes, Huddersfield, between February 20 and March 27. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 2. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.