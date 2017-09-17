Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 21:

Rasila Akbar, 41, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Possession of a bladed article, namely a knife, at Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, on July 12. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and July 28. Also performed an indecent act at St Peter’s Church, Byram Street, Huddersfield, on July 14. Assault on Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, on June 16. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offences of assaulting a police constable, a public order offence and failing to surrender to custody. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Carter, 35, of New Street, Milnsbridge. Caused £624 of damage to an Audi on Lockbridge Way, Milnsbridge, on April 20 and £250 of damage to a wooden door at the same place on April 21. Fined £96 and ordered to pay £711 compensation and £185 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 59, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Breached a criminal behaviour order as he was in possession of an open can of beer on Byram Court, Huddersfield. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Jordan Lockwood-Hirst, 18, of Matlock Street, Crosland Moor. Robbery of a Samsung mobile phone, Bluetooth speaker and Nike bag worth £325 in total in Greenhead Park, Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on August 25. Committed while subject to a youth offender panel referral order. Order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of criminal damage. Youth rehabilitation order made with a supervision requirement and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 22:

Nigel Thompson, 55, of Newlands Avenue, Clayton West. Application made to revoke a community order on the grounds of good progress. Order revoked.

Leanne Melanie Dodsley, 35, of Cardigan Close, Batley. Committed fraud by failing to disclose the fact that her children were no longer living with her to HMRC between December 9, 2014, and January 25, 2016. Curfew with electric monitoring imposed for 26 weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Evans, 23, of Ings Way East, Lepton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 9 and 30. Dealt with for the original offences of theft by an employee. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £60 costs.

Alex Grogan, 21, of Alexandra Crescent, Westborough, Dewsbury. Application to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied.

Darren Ali Judge, 26, of Queen Elizabeth Gardens, Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Application to amend the requirements of a community order. Order amended.

Helen Elizabeth Porter, 42, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to extend it to allow completion of unpaid work. Order revoked.

Mollie Ashcroft, 23, of Dern Road, Scissett. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on March 26. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jason Thomas Cummins, 42, of Beckett Grove, Dewsbury. Failed to notify the department of work and pensions of a change of circumstances in Dewsbury between July 27, 2015, and January 10, 2016, and between July 24, 2015, and December 14, 2016. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Alan Howe, 35, of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as did not attend unpaid work induction on July 16 and 23. Order varies - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Kayleigh Thomas, 28, of Greenlea Court, Huddersfield. Had a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Huddersfield on September 15, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 23:

Sophie Thorpe, 25, of Park Gate, Skelmanthorpe. Breached the peace on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on August 22. Bound over in the sum of £200 to keep the peace.

Kimberley Peta Leigh, 40, of Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton. Drink driving and possession of cannabis at the junction of Hillhouse Lane and Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on July 9. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Callum Clinton Myers, 29, of Savile Court, Savile Street, Milnsbridge. Caused £840 of damage to a car and committed assault in Huddersfield on January 13. The assault offence was racially aggravated. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £600 compensation in total.

Satar Miakhel, 23, of Spring Grove Street, Springwood. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police constable and damaged a window in Huddersfield on July 15. Also committed assault and stole £10 at Church View House, Church Street, Paddock, on July 11. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Restraining order made until August 23, 2018. Ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Adam Mayett, 32, of Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Saville Road, Dewsbury, on February 18. Fined £375 and ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £300 costs. Banned from driving for 13 months.

Alhssan Abdulaziz, 28, of Westgate, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Leeds Station on January 10. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Buthaina Amani, 21, of The Melting Point, Commercial Street, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Leeds Station on January 18. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Barth George, 39, of Royds Close, Holmfirth. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Wakefield Westgate on January 23. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Ryan Lister, 29, of St John Walk, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Dewsbury Station on January 1. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Yaseein Naaim, 26, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Leeds Station on January 26. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 24:

Ita Geraldine Flaherty, 52, of Aire Street, Brighouse. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Calderdale on June 4, 2016. This offence was racially aggravated. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 23. Handed a five-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Mandy Tonner, 51, of Combes Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Speeding on Northfield Lane, Wakefield, on November 29, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew Stewart Stone, 31, of Fountains Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not live permanently at approved address. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 8. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £30 surcharge.

James Alan Fawcett, 33, of Staincliffe Mill Yard, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend post sentence supervision appointment on July 27. Jailed for 14 days.

Gary Prince, 29, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Stole Ambi-pur plug-ins and washing tablets worth £122.99 from Home Bargains, Huddersfield, on May 9. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Chart for six months and with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £122.99 compensation.

Sajad Ahmed, 35, of Thorne Road, Thornton Lodge. Speeding on the M62 motorway on May 17. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Amber Lorraine Ellis, 24, of Bath Road, Cleckheaton. Damaged a car on Pyenot Hall Lane, Marsh, Cleckheaton, on June 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marque Antony Pinnock, 28, of Crest Hill Road, Huddersfield. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.