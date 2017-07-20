Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 15:

Paul Darren Armitage, 35, of Colbeck Avenue, Batley. Stole three joints of beef worth £34.26 from Morrisons, Heckmondwike, on April 26. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on June 12. Also stole cosmetics worth £232 from Boots Chemist, Holdening Way, Birstall, on June 14. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gareth Ryan Fisher, 24, of Fields Way, Kirkheaton. Assault in Huddersfield on May 13. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.

Daniel Thornton, 24, of Oxley Woodhouse, Woodhouse Hill, Fartown. Damaged plumbing pipework, causing £4,999 of flood damage to flooring, electrical wiring and plasterboarding at Oxley Woodhouse, Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, between May 30 and June 3. Also damaged electrics, plasterboards and bathroom fittings in the same location on June 5. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 13. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Stephen Keogh, 28, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Assaulted three police constables, all on Victoria Road, Lockwood, on February 15. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £150 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zac Chatterton, 22, of Strawberry Square, Heckmondwike. Caused £150 of damage to a door window and frame and committed assault, both in Heckmondwike, on March 10. Fined £120 in total and ordered to pay £25 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Christopher Paul Newton, 28, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Assault on Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe, on March 9. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks and community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Restraining order made until June 14, 2019. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 16:

Eugene Maldryk, 65, of Halifax Road, Lindley. Assaulted two police constables on Halifax Road, Lindley, on May 13. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amanda Blakely, 46, of Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole £2,412.95 from Edge Top Working Men’s Club in Dewsbury between August 1 and 15, 2016. Community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Ordered to pay £1,500 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Dennison, 33, of Bradford Road, Batley. Caused £130 of damage to a vehicle in Heckmondwike on April 27. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 9. Restraining order made until December 15. Fined £400 in total and ordered to pay £130 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Naseer Ismail Laher, 36, of Bradford Road, Batley. Stole Puma tracksuit bottoms worth £25 from Sports Direct, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on March 20 and a glasses case in Huddersfield on May 13. Damaged a glass window at Tesco, Huddersfield, on May 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 21 and May 24. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Haigh, 35, of Weymouth Avenue, Oakes. Drink driving on Weymouth Avenue, Oakes, on May 28. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Paul Michael Hinchcliff, 38, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Trespassed and stole electrical plug sockets worth £140 on Sovereign Court, Lockwood Scar, Lockwood, between April 24 and May 24. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of failing to attend a drugs test and a suspended sentence for a previous offence of possession of Class A drugs. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Fined £20 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Angela Jackson, 43, of Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses. Stole Yankee candles and milk formula worth £49.97 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on May 30. Committed while subject to a community order for a previous offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Mateusz Kamil Kuszlik, 30, of Blackhouse Road, Fartown. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely the Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert-Lee Scott, 25, of Burgh Mill Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Drink Driving on Burgh Mill lane, Dewsbury, on May 27. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Taisha Sylvester, 18, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Trespassed and stole an iPhone, charger and packet of cigarettes on Batley Road, Heckmondwike, on April 30. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement for 24 hours. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Aiden Danny Chadburn, 23, of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley. Driving without a licence or insurance on Navigation Gardens, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on June 1. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge an £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Eamon O’Leary, 42, of Healds Avenue , Littletown, Liversedge. Stole alcohol worth £55 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on June 1. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth Paxman, 27, of Bishops Court, Huddersfield. Stole aftershave worth £67.67 from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on June 2. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jake Wilmot, 22, of Gregory Springs Mount, Lower Hopton, Mirfield. Dangerous driving on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on May 4. Also failed to stop when required to by a police officer and resisted a police officer, both in Dewsbury on May 4. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 19:

Cameron James Priestley, 21, of Hawes Avenue, Quarmby. Assault on Dudley Road, Marsh, on May 17, and on Hall Cross Grove, Lowerhouses, on June 16 and between June 1 and June 10. Damaged a window at a property belonging to Kirklees Council and a car on Hall Cross Grove, Lowerhouses, on June 17. Also damaged a door at a property belonging to Kirklees Council between June 1 and 10. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 18, 2018. Ordered to pay £120 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Susan Morritt, 44, of Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Speeding on Halifax Road, Staincliffe, on November 2, 2016. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kerbmore Manhebe, 36, of Carlton Street, Huddersfield. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Whitehall Road, Cleckheaton, on July 17, 2016. Fined £250 and ordered to pay £120 compensation, a £25 surcharge and £310 costs. Banned from driving for 42 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 20:

William Mackay Mclaughlin, 40, of Clare House, Clare Hill. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not keep in touch wth his responsible officer on May 23. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for nine months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for four weeks.

Mohammed Riwan Din, 31, of Craven Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on March 22. Order varied. Fined £100.

Billy Michael Furey, 19, of Town Avenue, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Helen Elizabeth Porter, 42, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Application to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied.

Renah Rockel Theresa George, 29, of Woodhead Road, Lockwood. Assault on Thornfield Avenue, Lockwood, on February 15. Also harassment in Huddersfield between January 24 and February 8. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Benjamin John David Coulter, 30, of Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. Caused £1,000 of damage to a front door on Riddings Road, Deighton, on May 21. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 21:

Julie Amanda Armitage, 37, of Colbeck Avenue, Healey, Batley. Possession of an item for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft in Morrisons, Windsor Court, Morley, on May 24. Failed to surrender to custody at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 14. Also stole alcoholic spirits and meat products worth £151 from Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on June 20. Jailed for 15 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Alan Norman George Earp, 41, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on April 21 and May 5. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for 28 days.

Lance Matthew Tait, 30, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Committed assault and used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on Lees Hall Road and Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on May 28. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Vicky Nicholls, 42, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Was the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control on Longfield Avenue, Dalton, on December 8, 2016. Order made for the dog to be destroyed. Appeal lodged by co-accused so destruction not to take place until appeal is determined. Fined £168 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Clinford Joseph, 35, of Market Street, Paddock. Assault at Huddersfield Bus Station on November 19, 2016. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in MacDonald’s, Kirkgate, on March 22. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge following a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Community order made for mental health treatment for 12 months. Criminal behaviour order made until June 21. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.