Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 13

Philip Louis Nathaniel Flaherty , 24, of Primrose Grove, Newsome. Possession of a blade, namely a kitchen knife, in Huddersfield town centre on April 9. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Programme requirements of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £135 costs. Knife seized.

Jonathan Warren Johnson , 41, of Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Trespassed and stole a boiler at a property on Oxford Road, Dewsbury, on September 12. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of theft from a vehicle. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Scott Adams , 33, of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole 17 jars of Nescafé coffee worth £84.83 from Quality Save, Market Place, Dewsbury, between June 25 and July 1. Also stole Louis Vuitton glasses in a white case and a bag of change on Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, on September 3. Also trespassed and stole a boiler at a property on Oxford Road, Dewsbury, on September 12. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £139.92 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kaine Dreghorn , 18, of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton. Knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent was the passenger in the vehicle which caused an accident, resulting in damage to a wall in Cleckheaton on August 8. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 8. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of handling stolen goods. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 14

George Glover , 54, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend probation induction appointments on August 8 and 16. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement removed and programme requirement for 33 days imposed, and six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Philippa Anne Juliet Cox , 30, of Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley. Assault in Huddersfield on November 3. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £75 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £320 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 15

Banares Hussain , 40, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend probation service appointments on February 1 and April 12 and April 19. Jailed for 14 days.

Rohman Ahmed , 22, of Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike. Possession of cannabis in Batley on October 20, 2016. Community order made for 300 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gareth Atkinson , 24, of Stile Common Road, Newsome. Drink driving, dangerous driving and assault on two people on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on August 13. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 23 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Nathan Harrison , 19, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not live permanently at an address approved by supervising officer. Jailed for seven days.

Nathan Patton , 19, of Riddings Rise, Deighton. Damaged a police cell camera and assaulted a police constable at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on August 21. Also assaulted another person on the same day in Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of criminal damage and assault. Community order made for 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Schofield, 45, of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend drug rehabilitation appointments on July 7 and 11. Also stole washing liquid worth £10.98 from Home Bargains, Cleckheaton, on June 20 and attempted to steal Nivea lip balms and an LED torch worth £12.97 from the same store on June 21. Stole five small boxes of chocolates worth £9.95 from Home Bargains, Cleckheaton, on June 24 and one air freshener and a bottle of washing up liquid from the same store on September 13. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kevin Mitchell , 73, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Providence Street, Cleckheaton, on August 28 and breached a criminal behaviour order at King Edward Park, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton, on July 19. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Shaun Pearson , 52, of Occupation Road, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Occupation Lane, Dewsbury, on August 30 and assaulted a police constable in Dewsbury on the same date. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Stacey Rogers , 26, of Albion Court, Heckmondwike. Stole three bottles of vodka from Asda, Mill Street, Dewsbury, on August 29. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter James Smith , 41, of Fernside Crescent, Almondbury. Caused damage to a glass window in a cell door at Huddersfield Police Station on August 29. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lyndon Webber , 39, of Willow Walk, Norristhorpe, Liversedge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Cornmill Lane, Liversedge, on August 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Abrahams , 21, of Hadfield Road, Heckmondwike. Obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty and drove without an insurance or a licence on Dale Lane, Heckmondwike, on September 1. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Steven Evans, 23, of Bradley Mills Road, Bradley Mills. Possession of cannabis and cocaine on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on June 16. Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Erik Farkas, 21, of Carr Top, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on July 27. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.

John Hollis , 58, of Fairfield Parade, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Bath Road, Heckmondwike, on August 27. Community order made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Charles Laffey , 49, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Returned to Huddersfield town centre, which he was banned from entering on August 31. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Louise Matthews , 43, of Mercer Close, Netherton. Assaulted a police constable on Mercer Close, Netherton, on August 29. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 18

Laura Macauley , 25, of Church Street, Paddock. Breached the peace, Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace.

Florin Serban , 32, of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe. Driving while disqualified and without insurance in Dewsbury on May 5. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Kevin Anthony Walker , 32, of Nelson Street, Birstall. Application made to amend a community order, as the defendant has changed residence. Order varied.