Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 1:

Jack Wilson , 19, of Longfield Court, Heckmondwike. Sent threatening text messages on Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, and committed assault on Fairview Road, Carlinghow, Batley, on April 15. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 23. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days. Restraining order made which lasts until further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Gordon Beeby , 26, of Moorside Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Caused £15 of damage to a vehicle in Dewsbury on August 17, 2016. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offence of harassment. Jailed for 12 weeks in total. Restraining order made until May 31, 2018. Ordered to pay an £115 surcharge.

Christopher Michael Foley , 32, of Manley, Brighouse. Assault in Huddersfield on February 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £620 costs.

Harjiner Bania , 37, of Mill Lane, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between South Elmsall and Dewsbury on December 8, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.90 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150.

Emma Batti , 30 of Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield, on December 13, 2016. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Christina Collins , 38, of Rowan Avenue, Netherton, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on November 18, 2016. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Callum Lee Crosby , 24, of Pickford Street, Milnsbridge. Speeding on Manchester Road, Whitley Street, Huddersfield, on February 1. Fined £105 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 2:

Simon Bramwell , 45, of Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Moorside Avenue, Dewsbury, on May 2. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Childs , 50, of Colne Street, Aspley. Assault on Deighton Road, Deighton, on May 2. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Clare Fallows , 33, of Laura Street, Brighouse. Stole cosmetics worth £37.26 from Boots, Huddersfield, on December 14, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lucie Moran , 39, of Gooder Lane, Brighouse. Stole a gift set worth £60 from Boots, Huddersfield, on December 14, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Branden Smith , 22, of Town Avenue, Huddersfield. Possession of cannabis in Long Lane, Dalton, on May 3. Also damaged a clip on a police body camera and assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield, on the same date. Fined £170 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge, £85 costs and £65 compensation. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael James Wilde , 43, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on March 10 and April 28. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of fraud. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Philip James Dyson , 45, of Blue Bell Hill, Taylor Hill. Stole clothes worth £110 from JD Sports, Kingsgate Centre, King Street, Huddersfield, and trespassed and stole a drill and a bottle of champagne worth £540 from Collesium, Huddersfield, both on June 1. Jailed for 22 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Dilnawaz Khan , 25, of North Road, Ravensthorpe. Dangerous driving and driving without insurance in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on May 3. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for four years.

Luke Christopher Goler , 29, of Dearnley Street, Ravensthorpe. Stole cosmetics worth £35 from the Co-op, Crosland Moor, on May 9. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Hazlin Hasan , 53, of Daisy Close, Birstall, Batley. Made a false declaration in order to obtain a civil partnership between December 1, 2012, and January 13, 2013, in Dewsbury. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph William Ormsby , 25, of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury. Drink driving without a licence or insurance on Mill Street East, Dewsbury, on May 10. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Paul Steadman , 44, of no fixed address. Stole cosmetics worth £88 from Boots, Dewsbury, on May 11. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Zsolt Kolompar , 29, of William Street, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Alpine Close, Batley, on March 22. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Ezee Caine Richmond , Browning Road, Deighton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on May 5. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Malcolm Gill , 49, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Byram Street, St Peters Gardens, Huddersfield, on May 16. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

James Radcliffe , 74, of Moorside Road, Crosland Moor. Drink driving on Westgate, Huddersfield, on May 16. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Scott Lee Thompson , 45, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Attempted to steal fuel from Morley Waste Traders, Huddersfield, on March 12. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ricky Wayne Walker, 33, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole air fresheners worth £27.50 from Wilkinsons, New Street, Huddersfield, on April 11. Jailed for 14 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nathan Aaron Wood , 21, of Crest Hill Road, Brackenhall. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, on May 13. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 3:

Robert Gregory, 36, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole two Philips electrical razors worth £199.98 from Boots Chemist, Huddersfield, on April 18. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 12 and 22. Jailed for seven weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 5:

Paul Bennett , 21, of Harley Walk, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work induction sessions on January 1 and February 8. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of assault and criminal damage. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.

Kahlefa Mahdi , 28, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as failed to keep in touch with his responsible officer. Jailed for 10 days.

Majinder Singh , 45, of Helme Lane, Meltham. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on July 22, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jamie Lee Wood , 29, of Walton Heights, Liversedge. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Leeds, on December 9, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 6:

Nathan Leon Richard Wharton , 23, of Bradford Road, Batley. Assault on Heath Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on September 12, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. Restraining order made until June 5, 2018. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Shaun Edwards , 35, of Doctors Row, Causeway Crescent, Linthwaite. Driving while using a mobile phone on Swan Lane, Huddersfield, on June 27. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Talbot , 28, of Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley. Damaged tyres on Bromley Street, Hanging Heaton, Batley, on March 16. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made until June 5, 2018. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Richard Boltwood , 51, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Stole four lamb joints, frozen chicken and a bar of chocolate from Farmfoods, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on April 17. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Blackmoorfoot Road, on May 18. Failed to provide a sample for drug testing at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on May 25. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on June 2. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £45 compensation and £55 costs.

Mark Cudjoe , 26, of Elizabeth Street, Newsome. Caused £1,000 of damage to an external door on Woodhead Road, Lockwood, on May 22. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.

Najam Hussain , 22, of Elim Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Damaged a glass panel on a UPVC door on Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, on May 12. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 2. Fined £170 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Maria Jaafar , 37, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Assaulted two people, one a police constable, in Huddersfield on May 14. Fined £50 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £20 costs.

Rebecca Marie Shelley , 29, of Buxton House, New Street, Huddersfield. Damaged a rear kitchen window on Fanny Moor Lane, Lowerhouses, on March 30. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kodie Devo Widdop , 26, of Upper Barker Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drove without insurance or a licence, was involved in an accident causing damage to another vehicle, and failed to stop and provide information, all on Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on May 7. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 26. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Amer Bashier, 27, of Batley Road, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order as did not meet criteria for the programme. Order varied – community requirements removed.

Michal Laskowski, 37, of Cawthorne Avenue, Fartown. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on December 10, 2016, and April 22. Order varied – six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Natasha Lee, 38, of Burnsall Court, Quarmby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend drug rehabilitation urine test and key worker session on May 15. Order varied to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for four weeks.

Justin Littlewood, 27, of Oldbank Road, Mirfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence, due to ongoing ill health. Suspended sentence varied. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 21 months.