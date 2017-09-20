Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 30:

Patrick Richard Boltwood, 51, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend mental health appointments on July 26 and August 2. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to one day.

Liam Andrew Rylah, 32, of School Lane, Dewsbury. Stole an identity badge in Heckmondwike on August 29. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dannesh Akram, 23, of Sunnyside, Heckmondwike. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order for curfew not to apply during Eid. Order varied.

Kurtis Noble, 30, of Cromarty Avenue, Huddersfield. Speeding on Manchester Road and Whitely Street, Huddersfield, on February 7. Fined £&0 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew James Kaye, 29, of Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on July 14 and August 1. Order varied - 29 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Raimonds Surinovs, 39, of Mill Street East. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Mill Street East, Savile Town, Dewsbury, on August 8. Fined £375 in total and ordered to pay a £37 surcharge and £88 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Lawrence Andrew Shaw, 24, of Chiltern Avenue, Huddersfield. Speeding on Queen Margaret’s Road, Scarborough, on September 23, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shaun Williamson, 48, of Cullingworth Street, Dewsbury. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Bradford on November 21, 2016. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £200 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Sultan Mahmood Khan, of Fidaport Properties Limited, Cross Park Street, Batley. Application for a dangerous building order made. Masonry and loose slates to be removed from roof and gutters, and any unsecure guttering to be removed from Unit 2, Bradford Road, Batley, by September 14. Respondent to pay the costs of the application, which is £226, within 28 days.