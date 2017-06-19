Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest decisions from Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 22:

Hiwa Orosfand, 26, of Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury. Allowed his premises, namely General Store, Unit 3, Yorkshire House, Dewsbury, to be used for the sale of unmarked tobacco products between December 8, 2016, and February 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Farhad Karim Younis, 42, of St Johns Walk, Dewsbury. Allowed his premises, namely General Store, Unit 3, Yorkshire House, Dewsbury, to be used for the sale of unmarked tobacco products between December 8, 2016, and February 14. Fined £1,000. Order made banning the premises from selling tobacco products for six months.

Abdul Gafoor, 48, of Abingdon Street, Huddersfield. Used a vehicle on a road, namely SHeepriodge Road, Huddersfield, which did not every front lamp in working order, on December 30, 2016. Fined £66 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Azad Mirzai, 32, of Coppice Drive, Netherton, Huddersfield. Persistently made telephone calls to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another person, in Huddersfield, between February 1, 2016 and March 8, 2017 and January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2016 and June 10, 2016 and July 27, 2016. Jailed for 12 weeks. Criminal behaviour order made for three years.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 23:

Mark Winstanley, 41, of Barber Street, Brighouse. Harassment on Westgate, Cleckheaton, on September 3, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 20, 2016. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hannah Holt, 28, of Kebroyd Avenue, Traingle, Sowerby Bridge. Speeding on Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Halifax, on December 13. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Darren Craig Matthews, 33, of Woodedge Avenue, Dalton. Sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, in Huddersfield between April 16 and 19. Restraining order made until November 22. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Bayford, 28, of Inglewood Avenue, Huddersfield. Damaged external doors and windows at Wetherspoons in Huddersfield on April 17. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 12. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a programme requirement for 33 days. Ordered to pay £300 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wesley Stephen Thompson, 39, of Grove Street, Slaithwaite. Harassment on Olney Street, Slaithwaite, between April 20 and 24. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Restraining order made until November 22. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Mario Csaszar, 20, of Common Road, Batley. Application made to vary community order. Order varied - extended by six months.

Benjamin Feehan, 31, of Horse Bank Drive, Lockwood. Application made to vary community order. Order varied - extended.

Jordan Garner, 21, of Sunbury Grove, Dalton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity office appointments on February 15 and April 25. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement for up to three days.

Jake Robert Hinton, 24, of Ouzlewell Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Application made to revoke a community order. Order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of criminal damage and assault. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for four days.

Declan Drew Morgan Horncastle, 20, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Application made to vary the requirements of a suspended sentence. Order varied - unpaid work requirement removed.

Darren Nary, 37, of Croft Gardens, Birkby. Application made to vary community order. Order varied - alcohol dependency treatment requirement removed.

Collette Stocks, 34, of Lees Close, Dalton. Application made to vary community order. Order varied - extended.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court recorded the following decisions on May 24:

Anthony Mortimer, 30, of Emerald Street, Wilton Estate, Batley. Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 25 and April 22. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 10 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Paul Charles Watson, 46, of Beachdale Avenue, Wilton Estate, Batley. Breached a non-molestation order on Heathcliffe Close, Birstall, Batley, April 24, between November 12, 2016, and April 25, 2017, and between April 25 and May 8, 2017. Also committed assault at the same location on April 24 and harassment between April 25 and May 21. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 9. Jailed for 36 weeks in total. Restraining order made until a further order. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gary Wilkinson, 45, of Whiteley Street, Milnsbridge. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield town centre on April 15. Also assault a detention officer in Huddersfield Police Station on April 15. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sharon May Taylor, 43, of Rose Terrace, Huddersfield. Driving without a licence or MOT certificate on Beechcroft Road, London, on March 17, 2016. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Leroy, 81, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill, on December 11, 2016. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Amanat Ali Tariq, 35, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Trespassed and stole a bottle of Southern Comfort whisky worth £70 from The Crown Hotel, Halifax Road, Batley, on April 19. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £70 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Lamb, 37, of Reilly Street, Newsome. Failed to provide information about the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on August 10, 2016. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Richard Muir, 35, of Mytholm Close, Hebden Bridge. Speeding on Burnley Road, Luddenfoot, on August 14, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 25.

Thomas Anthony John Garrity, 41, of no fixed address. Possession of a class B drug in Huddersfield Police Station on February 23. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Scott Adams, 33, of St Matthews Centre, Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole Lego worth £210 from Asda, Dewsbury, on May 20 and Lego worth £111.96 from Sainsburys, Market Street, Huddersfield, on May 22. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences for theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation requirement with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £111.96 compensation.

(Photo: Laura Lean/PA Wire)

Steven Albert Lever, 40, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment as did not make contact with staff since released from custody. Also committed assault in Dewsbury, on July 14, 2016. Jailed for 22 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.

Daniel Glyn Smith, 26, of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole fabric detergent from Poundworld, Dewsbury, on April 19 and stole chocolate worth £24 on April 30, sweets worth £15.98 on May 3, sweets worth £43 on May 16 and biscuits worth £12 on May 17 from Tesco Express, Leeds Road, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Dewsbury, on April 19. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 12. Jailed for 25 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Philip Simpson, 33, of Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Fined £240, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Samantha Jane Berry, 41, of Osprey Drive, Netherton, Huddersfield. Committed assault on three accounts in Netherton, Huddersfield, on November 29, 2016. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 20 days and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £400 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

Kieron John Livesey, 39, of Deighton Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. Stole frozen food worth £48.81 from Iceland, Huddersfield, on April 22. Also failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as were absent from specified place of curfew on May 6 and 14. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of driving while over the prescribed limit. Jailed for eight weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Alison May Nixon, 28, of Ruskin Grove, 28, of Ruskin Grove, Huddersfield. Committed assault that was racially aggravated and another account of assault in Deighton, Huddersfield, on October 12, 2016. Community order made for curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Gareth Paxman, 27, of Bishops Court, Huddersfield. Stole razor blades worth £100 from Sainsburys, Market Street, Huddersfield. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 26:

Glenroy Anthony Francis, 61, of Peridot Fold, Fartown. Caused £425 of damage to an ATM machine at Texaco, Bradford Road, Batley, on April 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £195 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jaelan Herlt, 19, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury. Caused £318 of damage to a set of doors on March 4 and £200 of damage to a glass door on April 16, both at TBC Bar, Bradford Road, Batley. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £518 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Emma Louise Taylor, 35, of no fixed address. Stole alcohol from Asda on April 16 and nine bottles of alcohol worth £148 in Dewsbury on April 17. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £45 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joanne Hopkins, 48, of Shirley Grove, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Stole shampoo and conditioner on march 13 and three bottles of Prosecco worth £24 on March 29, all from the Co-op, Oxford Road, Gomersal. Fined £4 and ordered to pay £44 compensation in total, a £30 surcharge and £75 costs.

Mark Arron Johnson, 27, of Marsden Lane, Marsden. Drink driving on Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, on January 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Clinford Joseph, 35, of Market Street, Paddock. Caused £200 of damage to a vehicle on Waterloo Rise, Waterloo, on February 20. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Lee Christian Morton, 42, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Stole four bottles of alcohol worth £64 from Morrisons Union Street, Heckmondwike, on March 2. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Early, 48, of Bradcroft, Bradford Road, Fartown. Stole a razor worth £99 from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on May 3. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £15 surcharge.

Annie Harwood, 20, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole 41 toothbrushes worth £258.60 on March 30 and a toothbrush worth £300 on May 2, all from Boots Chemist, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £15 costs.

Jason Dean Maude, 29, of Pickford Street, Milnsbridge. Driving without due care and attention and without insurance on May Street, Huddersfield, on April 4, Also, was the driver of a vehicle which was involved in an accident causing damage to another vehicle and failed to stop and provide details of his identification on May Street on the same date. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Martin Wallace, 45, of Newland Court, Birkby. Breached a restraining order on Newland Court, Birkby, on November 21, 2016. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Hayes-Ward, 29, of Turnstead Drive, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Huddersfield on May 7. Community order made for 240 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Onome Obodo-Ovie, 34, of Smithy Lane, Moldgreen. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Cooper Bridge. Huddersfield, on May 6. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Karen Marie Schorah, 44, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Stole two bottles of perfume worth £50 from Boots Chemist, King Street, Huddersfield on May 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 30:

Lee Blissett, 42, of Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Primrose lane, Liversedge, on April 20. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days. Ordered to pay and £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months

Amar Shahzad, 43, of Horton Avenue. Batley. Assault on Manor Way, Batley, on April 29. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Michael Smith, 47, of no fixed address. Assault in Huddersfield on April 29. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amber Jade Faulkner, 20, of Cooper Lane, Shelf, Halifax. Breached a non-molestation order on Elmfield Avenue, Golcar, on May 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £80 costs.

Robert Brian Hirst, 35, of Hopkinson Street, Overden. Halifax. Application made to remove a restraining order. Order varied.

Scott Malcolm Spencer, 28, of Longwood Road, Huddersfield. Application made to remove a restraining order. Order varied.

Richard Ernest Brough, 34, of Tolson Crescent, Dalton. Application made to remove a restraining order. Order varied.

Gareth Lacey, 26, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 23 and 30 and May 7. Order varied - 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Also failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, as did nt attend supervision appointments on April 25 and May 3 and 9. Supervision default order made - 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed before end of supervision period. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Darren Wilkinson, 46, of Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence by removing unpaid work requirements. Granted. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 11 weeks.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 31:

Scott Carter, 19, of Ludwell Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Breached the peace in Dewsbury on May 30. Bound over in the sum of £350 for six months to keep the peace.

Lewis Alexander Jackson, 25, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, as did not attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointment on January 26 and unpaid work session on February 13. Dealt with for the original offences of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting a police constable. Suspended sentence imposed as a jail sentence of two weeks.

Nicholas Ellis, 6, of Thorne Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on January 26 and February 2. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Ronald John Hodkinson, 53, of Linfit Lane, Kirkburton. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on January 20. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Thomas Sheard, 19, of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with th requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 13 and 20. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage, resisting a police constable and driving while disqualified. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Karl Joseph Binner, 26, of Greaves Croft, Lepton. Assault on Kirkgate, Huddersfield on February 9. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles Damien Butterworth, 46, of Milton Walk, Flatts, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order on School Crescent, Dewsbury, on February 13. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

James Richard Friedl, 35, of North Street, Lockwood. Stole meat worth £40 from Aldi, Huddersfield on April 29. Also failed to surrender to custody on May 16. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Criminal behaviour order made for two years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Naveed Karim, 30, of Ouzlewell Lane, Thornhill Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Kilpin Close, Lobley Street, Heckmondwike on September 21 and October 13, 2016, and in Newport on March 11, 2017. Also caused £5,200 of damage to a vehicle on Kilpin Close on October 23. This offence was racially aggravated. Stole a bottle of vodka worth £35 on April 12 and a bottle of Grey Goose worth £37.50 on April 22, both from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury. Also stole a bottle of whiskey worth £38 from Tesco, Huddersfield, on April 17. Failed to surrender to custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 3. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Restraining order made until May 30, 2018. Ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Lewis Paul Jackson, 20, of Dean Street, West Vale, Halifax. Harassment from December 21 to 23, 2016. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Restraining order made until May 30, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £500 costs.