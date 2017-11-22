Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 20:

Natasha Joyce Mary Lee, 39, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Stole dental products worth £125 from Boots, Huddersfield, on September 5. Also stole gift sets and perfume worth £466 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, and make-up and beauty products from TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on September 6. Interfered with two vehicles with the intention of committing theft on Woodlea Avenue, Quarmby, together with Shabaz Munir, on October 5. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Shakeel, 25, of Grange Road, Batley. Assaulted two people in Batley on May 10. Also used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on the same date. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Shazad, 27, of Grange Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Batley on May 10. Fined £117 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay David Newsome, 27, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole a Samsung Galaxy phone on Upper Road, Batley on February 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Aaron Mark Fellows, 36, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Stole a bank card on John William Street, Liversedge, and committed fraud by using the bank card at Millbridge Service Station, Liversedge, on August 10. Also committed fraud by using the card at Smithies Texaco Garage, Birstall, on August 11. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £56 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Stancliffe Nicholson, 47, of Thomas Street, Rastrick, Brighouse. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend unpaid work sessions. Dealt with for the original offences of fraud. Sentence to 12 weeks in prison.

Jarrod Wyatt, 18, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Caused £200 of damage to a window in the laundry room of Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing at Bishops Court on September 16. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

James Robert Carter, 31, of Lonsdale Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley. Stole £1,100 of cash from Betfred Cash Betting on June 24. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Freaney, 35, of Cross Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and committed assault at the Wellington Tavern, Westgate, Dewsbury, on September 30. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Roland Lister, 38, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Stole chocolates from Sainsbury’s, Gomersal, on October 4. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Lee Rushworth, 29, of Rowan Avenue Mews, Netherton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Pine Court Mews, Netherton, on September 30. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £03 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony Bryan Sunderland, 64, of Wheatley Terrace, Colnebridge, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Doctor Lane, Mirfield, on September 30. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Ward, 49, of Pymroyd Lane, Cowlersley. Drink driving on Brighouse Road, Ainley Top, on October 2. Fined £553 and ordered to pay a £55 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Jamie Crawford, 27, of Poplar Court, Quarry Road, Marsh. Breached a restraining order on Long Hill Road, Brackenhall, between April 12 and July 17. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

David Haworth, 51, of Spen Lane, Gomersal. Drink driving on Spen Lane, Cleckheaton, on July 17. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 33 months.

Shabaz Munir, 36, of Jade Place, Fartown. Stole dental products worth £125 form Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on September 5. Also stole gift sets and perfume worth £466, also from Boots, on September 6, and beauty products worth £126.94 from TK Maxx, Huddersfield, on September 15. Interfered with two vehicles with the intention of committing theft on Woodlea Avenue, Quarmby, together with Natasha Lee, on October 5. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 23:

Mohammed Zamir, 58, of Norfolk Street, Mount Pleasant, Batley. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 13. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Paul John McNamara, 54, of North Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Possession of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured someone in Batley on August 2. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and an £85 costs.

Christopher Andrew Benson, 32, of no fixed address. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Huddersfield Police Station on July 6. This offence was racially aggravated. Also failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not provide an acceptable excuse for not attending a session on July 25. Dealt with for original offences of threatening behaviour and assault. Handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Gemma Louise Kelly, 25, of Chinewood Avenue, Batley. Caused £396.92 of damage to a vehicle locking system in Batley on February 18. Ordered to pay £396.92 compensation.

Bradley Lofthouse, 21, of no fixed address. Breached the peace on Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on October 22. Bound over £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Bianca Serban, 25, of Charles Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on May 27 and June 10. Fined £40.

Daniel Paul Smith, 22, of Milton Gardens, Liversedge. Caused £250 of damage to a vehicle windscreen and headlamp at Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on June 24. Fined £233 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 24:

Jordan Barnett, 35, of West Park Road, Healey, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on September 11. Order amended. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Edward David Hughes, 38, of Birkby Hall Road, Birkby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not keep in touch with responsible officer without reasonable explanation on September 20 and 27. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Fiona Kelly, 42, of Hawes Avenue, Quarmby. Application made to revoke a community order. Community order revoked.

Shaun Rankine, 34, of Caldercliffe Road, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not keep in touch with responsible officer without reasonable explanation on September 16 and October 4. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Kazys Sinkevicius, 52, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances which affected his entitlement to Jobseekers Allowance, namely that he was working between May 23 and June 12. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Jobseekers Allowance, namely that he was working between January 1 and June 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Wilson, 20, of Longfield Court, Heckmondwike. Application made to revoke a community order. Order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of malicious communicator, assault and failure to surrender to custody. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

Josephine Ann McGlade, 55, of Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit, between November 1, 2015, and June 8, 2016. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance between October 26, 2015, and May 6, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Mitchell, 43, of Chatsworth Close, Almondbury. Failed to return a licence paid for with a cheque which did not go through in Doncaster on September 30. Fined £220 and ordered to pay back vehicle excise back duty of £62.50 and £60 costs.

Andrew Robert Sykes, 39, of Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Assaulted a police constable and damaged the headrest of a police vehicle in Dewsbury on April 9. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community offer, as tampered with electronic tag for his curfew. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage, drink driving and failure to surrender to custody. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.