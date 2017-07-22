Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 22

Danny Akhtar, 31, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on April 5 and May 3. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage and failure to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 24 months.

Luke Joshua Roberts, 20, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place, namely The Mission. Lord Street, Huddersfield, on January 24. Jailed for six months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Knife seized.

Paul Lynch, 48, of Almondbury Bank, Moldgreen. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on January 2 and in Marsh on March 16. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Ramsden, 29, of Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Obstructed a police constable in the execution of her duty and used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on February 26. Drink driving on Horbury Road, Wakefield, and throwing food in his cell in West Yorkshire Police Wakefield Divisional Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton, on May 15. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of breaching a restraining order and threatening behaviour. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 150 hours of unpaid work t be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £170 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 23

Tony Alexander Cassidy, 23, of Fair Lea Road, Taylor Hill. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield, on January 25 and May 31. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joanne Crawshaw, 37, of Riddings Rise, Deighton. Caused £500 of damage to three windows on Swan Lane, Lockwood, on May 28. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 29. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Bryn Doel, 72, of Cliff Court, Liversedge. Causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another person in Liversedge between March 24 and May 25. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for sending offensive messages. Handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Thornton, 43, of St John Walk, Westtown, Dewsbury. Assaulted three people on St John Walk, Westtown, Dewsbury, on May 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total.

Nathan John Dick, 31, of Tudor Street, Slaithwaite. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on March 20. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Francis King, 26, of Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Left threatening voicemail messages and made a threatening phone call in Dewsbury between June 1 and 5. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks and community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Glen Jordan Liversedge, 29, of Thorn Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Caused £200 of damage to a window on Thorn Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on June 2. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Richard Myatt, 38, of Hare Park Avenue, Hightown. Committed fraud by using a stolen debit card to purchase items for himself on five occasions on December 6, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carol Lyn Simpson, 55, of Nairn Close, Crosland Moor. Assault at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, on May 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Sykes, 33, of Westfield Street, Heckmondwike. Drink driving at the junction of Oliver Road and White Lee Road, Batley, on June 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months and community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 32 months.

James Hutchinson, 22, of Broomroyd, Golcar. Caused £143.35 damage to a window in Huddersfield on March 31. Ordered to pay £143.35 compensation.

Gary Pickett, 37, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge. Assault in Liversedge on April 9. Fined £110 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Michael Sheard, 35, of Greenside Estate, Lee Green, Mirfield. Drink driving on Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, on May 6. Fined £325 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Michael Sean Smith, 27, of Leeds Road, Deighton. Produced cannabis plants in Huddersfield on October 12. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kevin Anthony Wilson, 35, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Stole a bottle of wine worth £5.50 from Tesco Express, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Paul Barraclough, 32, of Carlinghow Lane, Batley. Stole razors worth £37 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on June 9. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on June 9. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ryan Jefferey Heaton Hinchliffe, 21, of Ings Road, Heckmondwike. Driving while under the influence of drugs on West Park Road, Batley, on April 30. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 26

Alan Vincent Roberts, 38, of Lydgate Close, New Mill, Holmfirth. Breached a restraining order on Dunford Road, Holmfirth, on February 3. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 18. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Kennedy, 30, of Tweedale Gardens, Westtown, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on December 22, 2016. This offence was racially aggravated. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Discharged conditionally for six months. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for three months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew Thomas Nutton, 27, of Manchester Road, Milnsbridge. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Colinsway, Wakefield, on May 7, and driving while disqualified on Castlegate, Huddersfield, on June 2. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for two years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Scholefield, 44, of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton. Stole washing detergent and air freshener worth £15 from Tesco, Northgate, Cleckheaton, on April 12, deodorant worth £8 from Tesco Extra, Cleckheaton on June 7, a candle worth £15 from Peppermint Pig, Albion Street, Cleckheaton, on June 9 and an antique ornament worth £20 from SMK Sports, Westgate, Cleckheaton, on June 10. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 8. Community order made for drug dependency treatment with Lifeline for nine months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Kerry Ann Taylor, 33, of Beaumont Street, Moldgreen. Arson on Northway Crescent, Mirfield, on April 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Robert Zito, 35, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole a quad bike worth £750 on College Street, Huddersfield, on March 1, 2015. Ordered to pay £800 compensation and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 27

Stavros Patsaros, 45, of Carlinghow Hill, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to six days.

Bradley Lloyd Michael Bywater, 22, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order as has gained full time employment. Order varied with community requirements removed.

Aiden Norman Duffy, 29, of Crow Nest Court, Mirfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied.

Alex Grogan, 21, of Alexandra Crescent, Westborough, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks.

Alex Matthews, 18, of Elmwood Avenue, Huddersfield. Committed assault and caused £250 of damage to a door frame and a canvas picture on Ealand Road, Batley, on April 18. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £250 compensation in total.