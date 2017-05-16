Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 18:

Nasir Ahmed Ibrahim Billimoria, 63, of Dark Lane, Batley. Speeding on Halifax Road, Bradford, on October 28. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Gary Lee Hunter, 37, of William Street, Crosland Moor. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on September 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Laura Bryany Dean, 24, of Victoria Street, Clayton West, Huddersfield. Speeding on Toller Lane, Bradford, on October 29. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Alan Roberts Sedgwick, 60, of Alandale Road, Bradley, Huddersfield. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on October 6. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Simon Lee Allsop, 31, of Bank View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a metal pan on Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike, on April 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Doherty, 40, of Popeley Rise, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Resisted two constables on Popeley Rise, Cleckheaton, on April 1. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ernest Robin Dover, 35, of Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike. Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster on Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike, on April 2. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrzef Mrozowicz, 34, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Assault on November 29. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Programme requirement imposed for 33 days and rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 7 days. Restraining order made banning the defendant from entering Ravens Street, Dewsbury, until April 17, 2018. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Wood, 33, of Clare House, Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey worth £32 from Sainsburys, Market Street, Huddersfield, on March 30. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcus Crossland, 27, of Clara Street, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on March 12 and 19. Order varied – six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Aiden Duffy, 28, of Brackenhall Road, Sheepbridge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on March 16 and 23. Order varied – six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 19:

Nohman Hussain, 21, Hawthorne Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of suspended sentence, as did not attend an unpaid work session and displayed unacceptable behaviour at the unpaid work site and was sent home. Suspended sentence varied – handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for up to four days and 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Annette Angela Margaret Pygott, 39, of Marlington Drive, Brackenhall, Huddersfield. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, on March 22. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Christopher Paul Crossley, 31, of Bentley Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Destroyed a pushchair and a storage box worth £100 and committed assault on North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, on January 21. Community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paula Ridge, 29, of Lower Grange, Bradley. Assault in Huddersfield on January 15. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 20:

Aaron Mark Fellows, 36, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend probation supervision appointments on February 15 and 23 and March 8. Also stole a television worth £300. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Joshua Knowles, 22, of Cockley Hill Lane, Kirkheaton. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on November 21. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kenneth Lockley, 49, of Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor. Assault in Farmfoods, Market Street, Huddersfield, on October 19. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 6 and 24. Also failed to provide a sample to establish drug use in Huddersfield on December 23. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Laura Sager, 29, of Hudroyd, Huddersfield. Kept a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Huddersfield on September 12, 2014. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Kailey McGow, 42, of Old Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Assault. Restraining order made. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs.

Farsed Hemade, 24, of no fixed address. Indecent behaviour at the junction of Cross Church Street and King Street, Huddersfield, on February 25. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Required to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Liam Shorter, 20, of Keldregate, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Deighton on August 31, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £1.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 21:

Craig Leach, 35, of Scar Lane, Milnsbridge. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Greenway, Milnsbridge. Fined £600 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.

Jahrel Louise Miller, 22, of Fanny Moor Lane, Lowerhouses. Stole two jackets worth £34 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, on March 3. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marc James Britton, 27, of Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Caused £1,303.52 of damage external electric doors at the Job Centre, Rushworth Road, Dewsbury, on November 22. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £651.76 compensation and £40 costs.

Lisa Goddard, 43, of Mill View, Milnsbridge. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Milnsbridge on June, 28, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ethan McDermott, 19, of Varley Road, Slaithwaite. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointment on February 23 and attendance centre appointment on march 11. Order to continue.

Theresa Weldrick, 30, of Woodhouse Hill, Fartown. Possession of cannabis on Woodhouse Hill, Fartown on December 23. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £45 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aaran Lee Barden, 24, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Princess Street, Huddersfield, on March 16. Fined £30.

Annie Harwood, 20, of North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Stole two bottles of milk, a bottle of Tango and a bottle of Dr Pepper worth £4 from Poundland, Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 19 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Michael Tominay, 24, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drove without a licence or insurance and was involved in an accident causing injury to three people in Mirfield on March 10. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks and community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 12 months. Ordered to pay £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Mitchell, 72, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with an order given by a PCSO to leave Dewsbury town centre on March 25. Criminal behaviour order made for three years, banning him from entering an area of Dewsbury defined on a map, consuming alcohol in a public place and acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner. Fined £30.

Dannesh Akram, 23, of Sunnyside, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Wormald Street, Heckmondwike, on December 30. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight months. Banned from driving for three years. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Malcolm Gill, 49, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Damaged a police vehicle at the junction of Fanny Moor Lane and New Laithe Hill, Huddersfield, on March 26. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

John Howson, 35, of Dartmouth Avenue, Almondbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on March 27. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Rao Mohammed Usman Ali Khan, 33, of Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, on March 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Narcis Lucian Turic, 30, of West View, Batley Carr. Drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Alexandra Road, Huddersfield, on March 19. Jailed for nine weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Usman Zamir, 26, of Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Driving without a licence or insurance on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, on March 25. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on April 22:

Andrew Steadman, 55, of Abbey Road, Healey, Batley. Stole items of food worth £5.13 from Lidl, Northgate Centre, Heckmondwike, on March 24. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 21. Offences committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for original offences of trespass and theft. Jailed for six weeks in total. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge.