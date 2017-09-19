Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist who was due to go on trial next week over a collision which left a motorcyclist seriously injured has had his case put back until next year.

In February 25-year-old James Butler pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing serious injury to motorcyclist Andrew Thompson by dangerous driving and his trial was due to start next Monday.

But the case was listed before Judge Colin Burn at Bradford Crown Court today (Mon) and he was told that delays in providing information to a defence expert meant the trial would have to be adjourned.

The charge arises out a collision at the junction of Bennett Lane and the A653 Leeds Road in Dewsbury on June 24 last year.

It was reported at the time of the incident that the 55-year-old motorcyclist had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Leeds General Infirmary after the crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Yamaha machine.

Butler, of Selso Road, Bywell, Dewsbury, had his bail extended to the new trial date which has now been fixed for April 3.

Barristers for the prosecution and defence said the trial was being adjourned reluctantly.

Judge Burn told Butler that his case could not properly be tried next week and unfortunately, because of the state of the court lists, it couldn’t be re-listed until April next year.